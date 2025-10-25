Exciting EVs that will hit the market soon, according to Consumer Reports
The EV market is about to get a lot more exciting. Check out these models Consumer Reports says might be worth waiting for
The EV future is here. Or, it's almost here.
The U.S. market already has an amount of EVs seemingly unimaginable just a few years ago — and more are set to hit the market soon.
Consumer Reports produced a list of EVs and plug-in hybrids set to be for sale anytime from the next few months to the next few years. It calls these cars, SUVs, and trucks "worth watching," especially if you're hoping to buy a new EV, but not in a rush.
Continue reading to see which made the list and why.
2 / 18
Afeela 1 Sedan
Credit: Afeela
Sony and Honda’s first joint EV, the Afeela 1, launches in California in 2026 for about $102,900, with a lower-priced version coming in 2027. The AWD sedan promises around 300 miles of range and Level 2+ self-driving features powered by dozens of sensors.
3 / 18
Acura RSX
Credit: Acura
The new Acura RSX, an all-electric SUV built in Ohio, is expected in late 2026 starting around $50,000–$60,000. It will use a new Honda EV platform and debut Acura’s ASIMO operating system, offering dual-motor AWD and even backup power for your home.
4 / 18
BMW iX3
Credit: BMW
The next-generation BMW iX3 SUV arrives mid-2026, priced around $54,000–$65,000. With a projected 400-mile range and lightning-fast charging, it’s built on BMW’s new EV platform and packed with smarter digital displays.
5 / 18
Chevrolet Bolt
Credit: Chevrolet
Chevy’s affordable electric car returns in early 2026, priced from $28,595, for a limited run. The updated Bolt keeps its small crossover shape but now uses GM’s Ultium batteries for quicker charging and about 255 miles of range.
6 / 18
Honda 0 SUV & Saloon
Credit: Honda
Honda’s next-gen EVs, the 0 SUV and 0 Saloon, start rolling out in 2026. Both will offer Level 3 automation and run on Honda’s new platform. Pricing isn’t announced yet, but they’ll be built in Ohio with high-tech interiors.
7 / 18
Kia EV4
Credit: Kia
The Kia EV4, a compact electric sedan, launches early 2026 for around $36,000–$40,000. Expect up to 330 miles of range, dual 12-inch screens, and standard driver-assist tech.
8 / 18
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Credit: Mercedes
The redesigned CLA sedan arrives sometime in late 2025 as an EV and 2026 as a hybrid, priced between $50,000 and $68,000. The electric model promises about 350 miles of range and ultra-fast charging.
9 / 18
Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ
Credit: Mercedes
Expected late 2026, the GLC EQ will cost roughly $60,000–$75,000. The electric SUV debuts new Mercedes battery tech, dual motors with 483 horsepower, and AI-powered voice controls.
10 / 18
Polestar 4
The Polestar 4, due sometime fall 2025, starts around $56,400. This sleek EV coupe has up to 544 horsepower, around a 300-mile range, and uses cameras instead of a rear window.
11 / 18
Ram 1500 REV
Credit: RAM
The Ram 1500 REV electric truck arrives in 2026, priced between $65,000 and $90,000. With up to 647 horsepower and 14,000-pound towing capacity, it can also power a home during outages.
12 / 18
Rivian R2
Credit: Rivian
Rivian’s smaller SUV, the R2, launches mid-2026 at around $45,000–$55,000. All versions promise at least 300 miles of range, and its seats fold flat for camping or hauling gear.
13 / 18
Scout Terra & Traveler
Credit: Scout
Volkswagen’s new Scout brand returns in 2027 with the Terra pickup and Traveler SUV. Inspired by classic off-roaders, they’ll offer 350 miles of range and rugged, simple interiors.
14 / 18
Subaru Trailseeker
Credit: Subaru
The Trailseeker EV SUV debuts in 2026 for about $48,000–$55,000. It offers 260 miles of range, AWD, and a Tesla-style charging connector.
15 / 18
Tesla Roadster
Credit: Tesla
Tesla’s long-delayed Roadster could finally arrive in 2025, priced between $200,000 and $250,000. The four-seat EV claims 620 miles of range and 0–60 mph in under 2 seconds.
16 / 18
Toyota bZ
Credit: Toyota
An updated Toyota bZ electric SUV comes in late 2025, with prices around $38,000–$50,000. It brings faster charging, up to 314 miles of range, and a redesigned 14-inch touchscreen.
17 / 18
Toyota C-HR
Credit: Toyota
The all-electric Toyota C-HR launches fall 2026 at about $38,000–$45,000. It has 338 horsepower, AWD, and can charge from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes.
18 / 18
Volkswagen GTI
Credit: Volkswagen
The iconic VW GTI goes all-electric in 2026, with pricing yet to be confirmed. The hatchback keeps its sporty look but adds digital gauges, plaid seats, and a modernized design.