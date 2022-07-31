Nigeria's Tems leads soundtrack for Black Panther sequel

Hi Quartz Africa readers,



The overarching message at the US-Africa business summit that took place last week in Marrakech, Morocco, was on the need for improved infrastructure, public-private partnerships, opening of borders, and the changing of mindsets to make business better between the US and Africa.

But while the US delegation was clear on the kind of trade it wants to conduct with Africa, there was a lack of cohesiveness in African leaders’ plans to tap into US markets. Around 450 American companies were present, but only five African government delegations were there to meet them—Morocco, Ghana, Nigeria, Botswana, and Cameroon.

We’ve often heard that the continent should not be seen as one monolith, but instead a collection of 54 very different states. The truth is that for trade purposes, trading with the world’s largest economy would be more practical and efficient as a bloc—something the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) hopes to achieve. But as we say in Kenya, mambo kwa ground is different (things on the ground are different.)

To get to the summit, I had to fly from Nairobi to Doha, Qatar, then Casablanca, and finally to Marrakech. Delegates from west Africa had to fly to Istanbul then Morocco. When you have to leave your own continent to travel to a country within your continent it truly shows how closed borders make trade difficult. Direct flights can reduce the cost of goods while saving on hours of time wasted waiting to connect to your final destination.

It’s not just transport connectivity, internet access is also a huge bottleneck. At the King Mohamed VI airport in Casablanca, mobile internet is metered. It disconnects after 30 minutes and mobile calls from Nairobi would disconnect until you purchase a SIM card from one of the local telcos. Some African countries like Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa, and Rwanda have enabled network and mobile money interoperability, but that is now needed for all African states. Africa needs a common mobile internet and roaming tariff. That means regulatory bodies in the continent must work together.

The lack of cooperation among African nations is holding the continent’s business progress back, especially when it comes to intra-Africa and global trade. As Morocco’s minister of industry and trade Ryad Mezzour noted, Africa urgently needs to change its mindset on how to unlock the billions in intra-cross-border trade first. That would change the worldview about investing in Africa, from a risky endeavor to a profitable venture.

—Faustine Ngila, east Africa correspondent

Stories this week

Who’s the voice on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser? That’s Tems, the fast-rising Nigerian artist who broke out internationally on “Essence” with Wizkid and Justin Bieber last year. Alexander Onukwue explains why her stock is rising high as an African star to watch this year.

Kenya is running out of low-denomination banknotes. Ahead of Kenya’s August 9 general elections, the country’s internal security minister Fred Matiang’i accused politicians of being behind an acute shortage of Sh100 ($0.8) and Sh200 ($1.7) banknotes—those most likely to be used to bribe voters, Faustine Ngila writes.

A Nigerian woman is the world hurdling champion. In a stunning feat of athleticism, runner Tobi Amusan broke two world records in one day to become the fastest hurdle runner ever, while also becoming the first Nigerian to be a world athletics champion, Alexander Onukwue reports.

Africa needs more local drug manufacturing plants. From the US-Africa business Summit in Marrakech, Faustine Ngila looks into why health experts are calling for more drug manufacturing in Africa.

Spotlight on a Quartz Africa 2021 Innovator

Indira Tsengiwe, previously a founder of a media production company, co-founded BlueAvo with Isaac Tshiteta, a software developer, after observing that opportunities in creative industries often seem to be restricted to the same circle of people.

BlueAvo is a marketplace platform that seeks to democratize opportunity in Africa’s creative industries by allowing brands, marketers, agencies, and other content seekers to connect with content creators across the continent. It also gives them a digital workspace for collaboration and project development, therefore localizing content and making it relevant.

The pairing happens on BlueAvo’s web-based platform, with the site facilitating connections and payment with creatives in nine African countries. BlueAvo also handles the legal agreements between the parties as well as the IP transfer after the completion of the transfer process.

Check out Quartz Africa’s Innovators 2021 list, which showcases the pioneering work being done by Tsengiwe and other female African innovators.

Dealmaker

Cartona, an Egyptian B2B e-commerce startup, closed a $12 million round led by investment firm Silicon Badia, with the participation of SANAD Fund for MSME, Arab Bank Accelerator, and Sunny Side Ventures. Cartona raised $4.5 million last year but this round is to help them reach profitability, said CEO Mahmoud Talaat. “We will use this money for sustainable growth and only sustainable growth. We won’t expand like crazy without having positive unit economics in every city,” he promised.

