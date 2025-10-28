GTC has long been the company’s developer showpiece, a blend of performance charts and prophecy where Huang tells engineers what tomorrow will look like. But this audience was different: policymakers, researchers, and executives from industries that still rely on steel, power, and people. The tone matched the setting, and the message was clear: If the next era of industry is intelligent, the government should be buying compute by the gigawatt, too. That argument — that compute is the new infrastructure — bled seamlessly into Nvidia’s industrial pitch. If Washington needs AI to govern, industry needs it to build.