A.I.

Here’s everything Nvidia unveiled at its first Washington GTC

Nvidia’s first-ever Washington GTC wasn’t just a product showcase — it was a policy statement, positioning AI as the next pillar of U.S. industry

ByShannon Carroll
 Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Jensen Huang brought his leather jacket — and the company’s new industrial policy — to Washington.

GTC has long been the company’s developer showpiece, a blend of performance charts and prophecy where Huang tells engineers what tomorrow will look like. But this audience was different: policymakers, researchers, and executives from industries that still rely on steel, power, and people. The tone matched the setting, and the message was clear: If the next era of industry is intelligent, the government should be buying compute by the gigawatt, too. That argument — that compute is the new infrastructure — bled seamlessly into Nvidia’s industrial pitch. If Washington needs AI to govern, industry needs it to build.

This article will be updated as announcements are made.

