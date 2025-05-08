Nvidia insiders have sold more than $500 million of the company’s shares in June, the Financial Times reports, adding to cumulative share sales of more than $1 billion over the last 12 months.

It’s not just Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang selling stock. Other top Nvidia executives — such as CFO Colette Kress and executive vice presidents Debora Shoquist and Jay Puri — have also adopted 10b5‑1 plans and sold significant stakes in recent months. And billionaire board director Mark Stevens sold more than 600,000 shares for about $88 million on June 18.

The AI chip maker's stock hit an all-time high last week, rising more than 9% and once again making it the world's most valuable company. It’s up 66% since hitting a 52-week low in April and currently has a market value of $3.8 trillion, according to CNBC.

In January, Nvidia took a huge hit after Chinese AI startup DeepSeek claimed it had trained a ChatGPT-level model for a fraction of the cost — triggering a market selloff that wiped out $600 billion from Nvidia’s valuation and cost Huang an estimated $20 billion in a single day. Now, the stock is back up after demand has increased for chips that power AI products.

Huang is also cashing in on the AI boom he helped ignite. He has started selling company stock for the first time this year, unloading 100,000 shares over a few days in June (the 20th to the 23rd) for about $14.4 million. That’s just the opening move in a much larger plan: Huang could sell up to $865 million worth of Nvidia stock by the end of the year. His planned stock sale is a way to de-risk and diversify after the company’s astonishing rise.

The move is part of a pre-scheduled Rule 10b5‑1 plan — a routine way for executives to sell shares without triggering insider trading concerns. But this isn’t just a one-off or a sudden shift; Huang ran a similar plan last year, offloading around 6 million shares for more than $700 million. He still holds a commanding stake in Nvidia: roughly 75.7 million shares directly and hundreds of millions more through trusts and partnerships.

Even after these planned sales, Huang will remain one of Nvidia’s largest individual shareholders — by far.

Nvidia’s stock remains up over 7% year to date and over 22% in the past year.

—Shannon Carroll contributed to this article.