November marks the third anniversary of OpenAI’s ChatGPT release. ChatGPT ushered in a new consumer-driven era for generative artificial intelligence and was an immediate hit, gathering 100 million users in its first month.

Fast forward to late 2025, and the ChatGPT large language model is attracting 800 million weekly users, most of whom use the platform to answer queries, write emails, and help with software coding, among other benefits.

With ChatGPT as its cornerstone, OpenAI has become an industry leader in the AI space, partnering with technology companies, building foundational ties with world governments, and generating hundreds of billions of dollars in the process. As of October 2025, the startup is valued at a staggering $500 billion, a number that has Wall Street mesmerized but limited in capitalizing on the company's growing wealth.

OpenAI announced a sweeping deal Monday with chipmaker AMD to secure processors for artificial intelligence systems, an agreement that could give the ChatGPT maker a 10% stake in AMD and further speeds up its trillion-dollar infrastructure push. It was the latest in a string of infrastructure deals for OpenAI. The company has pledged roughly $1 trillion in the last two weeks to expand its computing base, including a dedicated supply agreement with Nvidia.

As a private company, OpenAI doesn’t have a stock symbol and cannot be traded on public exchanges. There is, however, a loophole or two that enable investors to leverage OpenAI’s growing list of publicly traded business partners and buy their shares of stock.

Which OpenAI-linked stocks make the most sense right now, especially for investors not used to mixing and matching a nonprofit technology powerhouse with its publicly-traded partners?

These three AI-themed and OpenAI-connected stocks (and one fund) should fit the bill.

Applied Digital (APLD) Year-to-date performance: +268.0% Often, the OpenAI link comes with more than two dance partners, and Applied Digital is a good example.

“CoreWeave has leased significant data center capacity from Applied Digital,” said Mark Klein, chief executive officer at SuRo Capita, a publicly traded investment fund company. “As a result, APLD’s stock has experienced meaningful movement, benefiting indirectly from OpenAI’s scale-up via CoreWeave.”

Corning (GLW) Year-to-date performance: +79.6% In the glass and fiber sector, Corning has emerged as a dominant supplier of fiber optics for AI data centers.

“They’re benefiting from decades of glass research and development,” Klein said. “As data center growth continues, so too will the demand for these solutions.”

AMD (AMD) Year-to-date performance: +72.7% This week, AMD announced a new deal with OpenAI that sees the semiconductor giant providing a 6-gigawatt agreement to power OpenAI’s next-generation AI infrastructure across multiple generations of AMD Instinct GPUs. According to the announcement, the first 1-gigawatt deployment of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026. Additionally, AMD has issued OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million shares of AMD common stock to support the deal.

“Our partnership with OpenAI is expected to deliver tens of billions of dollars in revenue for AMD while accelerating OpenAI’s AI infrastructure buildout,” said Jean Hu, chief financial officer and treasurer at AMD, in a statement. “This agreement creates significant strategic alignment and shareholder value for both AMD and OpenAI and is expected to be highly accretive to AMD’s non-GAAP earnings-per-share.”

Market experts say that while Nvidia is the market leader for AI chips, the AMD-OpenAI deal illustrates that OpenAI has a significant amount of confidence in the performance of the firm's chips.

“Nvidia has indicated that demand is far outpacing supply, but it is not clear whether the company could have fulfilled an expanded order from OpenAI,” said Dave Novosel, senior bond analyst at Gimme Credit, in Orland Park, Illinois. “The lead time is extensive as the order will not be filled until next year. Furthermore, the warrants provide the opportunity to share in the upside of AMD’s success as measured by the share price.”

. . . and one fund Main Street investors can also invest in OpenAI, at least indirectly, via the Fundrise Innovation Fund.

While the fund is privately held, regular investors can invest in the Innovation Fund via the company’s website. The fund holds positions in 16 technology-themed companies, including OpenAI, which will be visible once you sign up for the fund. One word of caution; the fund comes with a hefty 1.85% management fee, which is significantly higher than most investment funds, especially exchange-traded funds.

—Alex Daniel contributed to this article.