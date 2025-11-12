5 paint colors that could lower your home's value by thousands of dollars

5 paint colors that could lower your home's value by thousands of dollars Your home, your rules — but when it comes to paint colors, thinking short-term can be an expensive mistake

The beauty of owning your own place is you can do whatever you want to it, but a seemingly small decision like choosing the wrong paint color could cost you later on.

Research from Zillow shows that buyers will cut their offers by thousands of dollars for homes with unappealing paint colors.

Kevin Barzegar, founder and CEO of Kaybridge Residential, a U.K.-based real estate company, created a list of the five most unappealing paint colors to buyers. Here are the colors he suggested avoiding — as well as why they might be worth reconsidering, especially if you plan to move anytime soon.