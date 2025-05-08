The 10 most popular cities people are moving to this summer

The 10 most popular cities people are moving to this summer Americans are flocking to smaller cities and suburbs, according to one recent report

The average American will move about a dozen times in their life, sometimes just down the street and other times across the country.

Move Buddha, a platform that helps people find moving companies, set out to find where people are currently heading at the highest rate.

It used data from its moving calculator between October 2024 to May 2025 to see all the moves planned in summer 2025, examining data across 1,336 American cities with at least 25 planned in and out moves. Then, it found the cities with the highest move-in to move-out ratios.

"Small towns are big news," Move Buddha wrote about its results. Out of the ten most-popular destinations, seven have less than 100,000 residents, it added.

"This year’s top cities often sit just outside major metros, blending calm with a new on-the-grid mindset," it added.

Continue reading to see which 10 cities made the list.