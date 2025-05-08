STEM — science, technology, engineering, and math — majors place students at the center of innovation and progress. These majors aren't just seen as academic disciplines, but they can be considered pathways into industries that influence how we live and how the world evolves.

Whether it's mining critical minerals for electric vehicles or building smarter energy grids, STEM education isn't just about solving equations or building software. It offers opportunities to contribute to practical solutions that matter.

For students exploring their next steps, these seven majors can offer a way to align personal passions with real-world impact. Whether you're drawn to clean energy or data-driven decision-making, some say there's never been a better time to pursue a STEM degree.