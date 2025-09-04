5 things you can buy with the $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot Of course you should invest your lottery winnings wisely, but if you're looking for extravagance, we've got a few ideas.

Saturday's Powerball drawing won't be the biggest jackpot of all time. (That occurred in November 2022, when the prize reached $2.04 billion.) The current estimated payout of $1.7 billion is hardly something to scoff at, however.

Winning would put you in a pretty elite club. There are an estimated 3,106 billionaires in the world today. And, while the Powerball winner won't get that $1.7 billion at once (the cash payout stands at just over $770 million), that total would (on paper) make you richer than Tiger Woods, Magic Johnson, or even Taylor Swift, according to data from Forbes. (We'll ignore the 24% the federal government subtracts before you get your check for these fantasy purposes – and assume you live somewhere that doesn't have state taxes.)

Obviously, the smart thing to do with a windfall like this, whether you take the payout or installment payments on the total, is to invest it. Even a good money market account would generate sufficient interest to live comfortably.

If, however, you opt for that one-time payout and you're the YOLO type, there are plenty of ways to blow your fortune. Of that $770 million, you'd have more than $585 million to spend after federal taxes. Here's what you can do with that.