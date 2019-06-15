Drake has finally found a healthy way to express his Raptors superfandom.

After spending the NBA playoffs freely roaming the court, doling out unsolicited back rubs, taunting players from the sidelines, jawing with Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green, and receiving a stern talking-to from NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Canada’s biggest rapper honored Toronto’s first-ever NBA championship by releasing two new songs.

“The Best in the World Pack”

Drake teased the release of on Instagram amid a celebratory frenzy yesterday.

“Omertà” and “Money in the Grave”

You can listen to the two songs, “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave” (featuring Rick Ross), now.