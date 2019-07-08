The best 2019 summer reading list, according to statistics

I haven’t read any of the 45 books I’m about to recommend to you.
Even so, my confidence in them is high. In search of the season’s most-endorsed reads, Quartz analyzed every 2019 summer book list we could find, from Bill Gates to Bloomberg, Bustle, and Buzzfeed.
Encompassing 67 lists and 1,428 individual recommendations, it’s arguably the most statistically sound summer reading list on the internet.
For the most part, lists varied significantly. Of the 920 books recommended, most appeared on only one list. But we were searching for the stand-out reads that popped up often across different lists. And we found them: here are the 45 titles that appear on five or more lists. Nearly all are fiction, and 89% are written by women.
|Title
|Author
|Genre
|City of Girls
|Elizabeth Gilbert
|Historical Fiction
|The Nickel Boys*
|Colson Whitehead
|Historical Fiction
|On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous
|Ocean Vuong
|LGBTQ
|Three Women*
|Lisa Taddeo
|Nonfiction
|Fleishman Is in Trouble
|Taffy Brodesser-Akner
|Fiction
|Patsy
|Nicole Dennis-Benn
|LGBTQ
|Searching for Sylvie Lee
|Jean Kwok
|Mystery
|Normal People
|Sally Rooney
|Fiction
|Daisy Jones & the Six
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Historical Fiction
|Trick Mirror*
|Jia Tolentino
|Essays
|Inland*
|Téa Obreht
|Historical Fiction
|Recursion
|Blake Crouch
|Science Fiction
|Queenie
|Candice Carty-Williams
|Fiction
|The Wedding Party*
|Jasmine Guillory
|Romance
|Mrs. Everything
|Jennifer Weiner
|Historical Fiction
|Bunny
|Mona Awad
|Horror
|Mostly Dead Things
|Kristen Arnett
|LGBTQ
|How Could She
|Lauren Mechling
|Fiction
|The Most Fun We Ever Had
|Claire Lombardo
|Fiction
|The Bride Test
|Helen Hoang
|Romance
|My Lovely Wife
|Samantha Downing
|Thriller
|Magic for Liars
|Sarah Gailey
|Fantasy
|My Sister, the Serial Killer
|Oyinkan Braithwaite
|Fiction
|The Tenth Muse
|Catherine Chung
|Historical Fiction
|The Need*
|Helen Phillips
|Horror
|The Yellow House*
|Sarah M. Broom
|Memoir
|Lady in the Lake*
|Laura Lippman
|Mystery
|Big Sky
|Kate Atkinson
|Mystery
|I’ll Never Tell
|Catherine McKenzie
|Mystery
|Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee
|Casey Cep
|Nonfiction
|Ayesha at Last
|Uzma Jalaluddin
|Romance
|Evvie Drake Starts Over
|Linda Holmes
|Romance
|The Testaments*
|Margaret Atwood
|Science Fiction
|Orange World and Other Stories
|Karen Russell
|Short Stories
|The Paper Wasp
|Lauren Acampora
|Thriller
|Doxology*
|Nell Zink
|Fiction
|American Spy
|Lauren Wilkinson
|Historical Fiction
|The Golden Hour*
|Beatriz Williams
|Historical Fiction
|The Confessions of Frannie Langton
|Sara Collins
|Historical Fiction
|The Turn of the Key*
|Ruth Ware
|Mystery
|The Silent Patient
|Alex Michaelides
|Mystery
|The Five: The Untold Lives of Women Killed by Jack the Ripper
|Hallie Rubenhold
|Nonfiction
|The Flatshare
|Beth O’Leary
|Romance
|The Farm
|Joanne Ramos
|Science Fiction
|Everything Inside: Stories*
|Edwidge Danticat
|Short Stories
* Books not yet released as of July 8.