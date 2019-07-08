The best 2019 summer reading list, according to statistics

I haven’t read any of the 45 books I’m about to recommend to you.

Even so, my confidence in them is high. In search of the season’s most-endorsed reads, Quartz analyzed every 2019 summer book list we could find, from Bill Gates to Bloomberg, Bustle, and Buzzfeed.

Encompassing 67 lists and 1,428 individual recommendations, it’s arguably the most statistically sound summer reading list on the internet.

For the most part, lists varied significantly. Of the 920 books recommended, most appeared on only one list. But we were searching for the stand-out reads that popped up often across different lists. And we found them: here are the 45 titles that appear on five or more lists. Nearly all are fiction, and 89% are written by women.

Title Author Genre City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Historical Fiction The Nickel Boys* Colson Whitehead Historical Fiction On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong LGBTQ Three Women* Lisa Taddeo Nonfiction Fleishman Is in Trouble Taffy Brodesser-Akner Fiction Patsy Nicole Dennis-Benn LGBTQ Searching for Sylvie Lee Jean Kwok Mystery Normal People Sally Rooney Fiction Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Historical Fiction Trick Mirror* Jia Tolentino Essays Inland* Téa Obreht Historical Fiction Recursion Blake Crouch Science Fiction Queenie Candice Carty-Williams Fiction The Wedding Party* Jasmine Guillory Romance Mrs. Everything Jennifer Weiner Historical Fiction Bunny Mona Awad Horror Mostly Dead Things Kristen Arnett LGBTQ How Could She Lauren Mechling Fiction The Most Fun We Ever Had Claire Lombardo Fiction The Bride Test Helen Hoang Romance My Lovely Wife Samantha Downing Thriller Magic for Liars Sarah Gailey Fantasy My Sister, the Serial Killer Oyinkan Braithwaite Fiction The Tenth Muse Catherine Chung Historical Fiction The Need* Helen Phillips Horror The Yellow House* Sarah M. Broom Memoir Lady in the Lake* Laura Lippman Mystery Big Sky Kate Atkinson Mystery I’ll Never Tell Catherine McKenzie Mystery Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee Casey Cep Nonfiction Ayesha at Last Uzma Jalaluddin Romance Evvie Drake Starts Over Linda Holmes Romance The Testaments* Margaret Atwood Science Fiction Orange World and Other Stories Karen Russell Short Stories The Paper Wasp Lauren Acampora Thriller Doxology* Nell Zink Fiction American Spy Lauren Wilkinson Historical Fiction The Golden Hour* Beatriz Williams Historical Fiction The Confessions of Frannie Langton Sara Collins Historical Fiction The Turn of the Key* Ruth Ware Mystery The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Mystery The Five: The Untold Lives of Women Killed by Jack the Ripper Hallie Rubenhold Nonfiction The Flatshare Beth O’Leary Romance The Farm Joanne Ramos Science Fiction Everything Inside: Stories* Edwidge Danticat Short Stories

* Books not yet released as of July 8.