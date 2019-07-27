Here’s what every Chinese book recently translated for the US is about

If you want to understand China, you might want to turn to its literature.
While many American readers have discovered the works of Liu Cixin, the author of the The Three-Body Problem, the first translated novel to win science-fiction’s coveted Hugo Award, and Yan Lianke, a satirist of the Communist Party’s brutalities and perhaps China’s most controversial novelist, there are many more books available for American readers trying to get into the Chinese psyche (or perhaps just enjoy some interesting writing).
According to Publishers Weekly’s Translation Database, 59 books originally published in China were published in translation in the US from January 2017 to March 2019—accounting for about 3% of all translations published in the US over that period. They are made up of 29 books of fiction, 18 children’s books, and 12 books of poetry.
Out of the 59 books, four are sci-fi and several have focused on moments of upheaval or national transition, such as the Cultural Revolution period in the 1960s and 1970s when Mao Zedong was in power, and Japan’s invasions during the 1930s and 1940s.
Here’s a list of the books, along with a short explanation of their content. (Books are listed in the order in which they were published.)
Fiction
Love in the New Millennium
Can Xue, translation by Annelise Finegan Wasmoen
A novel about a group of women who inhabit a world of constant surveillance. Conspiracies abound in a community that normalizes suspicion and paranoia
Golden Hairpin
Qinghan Cece, translation by Alex Woodend
A novel set in ancient China, in which a female detective has to clear her name of accusations she killed her family to avoid an arranged marriage
Little Reunions
Eileen Chang, translation by Pan Weizhen (Jane)
Set in Japanese-occupied China, the novel depicts that chaotic period through the eyes of a romantic couple
Record of Regret
Dong Xi, translation by Dylan Levi King
The novel tells the story of one man’s miserable life during the Cultural Revolution
History of the Adventures of Vivi and Vera
Dung Kai-Cheung, translation by Yau Wai-ping
The novel chronicles life in Hong Kong during the final decades of British colonial rule
Valley of Terror
Zhou Haohui, translation by Bonnie Huie
A novel about the investigation of a plague spreading across a Chinese city
Death Notice
Zhou Haohui, translation by Zac Haluza
A novel about the police hunting down a vigilante who is publicly executing criminals the law cannot reach
Borrowed
Chan Ho-Kei, translation by Jeremy Tang
A book that pairs a detective’s career with the history of Hong Kong, including how the city’s became a police state under the Communist Party’s rule.
April 3rd Incident
Yu Hua, translation by Allan Barr
A collection of short stories from one of China’s best-known contemporary writers
Happy Dreams
Jia Pingwa, translation by Nicky Harman
A novel about life in an industrializing China
Death in the House of Rain
Lin Szu-Yen, translation by Lin Szu-Yen (Self-translated)
A novel about a family murdered in a manor, then mysterious deaths haunt people staying in the same manor
Someone to Talk To
Liu Zhenyun, translation by Howard Goldblatt
A novel about the pre- and post-Mao eras, during which people struggle to make a living
Ball Lightning
Liu Cixin, translation by Joel Martinson
A novel about how the quest for a natural phenomenon leads to scientific discoveries
Tree Grows in Daicheng
Lu Nei, translation by Poppy Toland
A novel about a place untouched by Cultural Revolution but where people are struggling to adapt to a constantly changing world
Enticement
Pema Tseden (Tibetan), translation by Patricia Schiaffini-Vedani
A book about how sex changes the life of a couple
Reincarnated Giant: An Anthology of Twenty-First Century Science
Various, translation by Various
A collection of sci-fi stories from Greater China
Invisible Valley
Su Wei, translation by Austin Woerner
A novel about young man’s life in a Mao’s work camp and love stories, coupled with the supernatural
Ma Bole’s Second Life
Xiao Hong, translation by Howard Goldblatt
A graphic novel about China in a chaotic period during Japan’s invasion and occupation in the 1930s to 1940s
Years, Months, Days
Yan Lianke, translation by Carlos Rojas
A novel by one of China’s most banned authors, the story tells the extreme methods a mother takes to cure her children of a disease
Day the Sun Died
Yan Lianke, translation by Carlos Rojas
A novel about the “walking dead” in a village
Narrative Poem
Yang Lian, translation by Brian Holton
An exiled writer wrote himself into the history of China from the 1950s to 1970s
Chilli Bean Paste Clan
Yen Ge, translation by Nicky Harman
A book about family secrets spilled at a grandmother’s birthday celebration
Dr. Bethune’s Children
Xue Yiwei, translation by Darryl Sterk
A book banned in China and published in Taiwan, it tells the story of a generation of children influenced by the Canadian remembered as a hero in Mao’s era
Pidgin Warrior
Tianyi Zhang, translation by David Hull
The story of how a man tries to save China by resorting to martial arts. It’s set in the 1930s
Life
Yao Lu, translation by Chloe Estep
A man’s struggles in 1980s Chinas. He was forced to quit his rural teaching job because of corrupt local politics
Broken Stars
Various, translation by Various
A collection of works from China’s most famous modern sci-fi writers including Liu Cixin
Redemption of Time
Baoshu, translation by Ken Liu
A novel envisioning a man’s life in the aftermath of the conflicts between humanity and extraterrestrial life
Waste Tide
Chen Qiufan, translation by Ken Liu
A book about a woman’s struggle in China’s silicon isle, where people couldn’t escape a heavily polluted place
Handsome Monk and Other Stories
Tsering Dondrup, translation by Christopher Peacock
A collection of stories about Tibetan’s life.
Children’s
Who Wants Candied Hawberries
Bao Dongni, translation by Adam Lanphier
Introduction of Beijing Hutong culture through stories of the interactions between humans and animal
Feather
Cao Wenxuan, translation by Chloe Garcia Roberts
The journey of a feather finding its home
Father and Son Go Fishing
Chen Xiaoting, translation by Duncan Poupar
A story about son and father who go fishing. It is also an introduction to pinyin, the romanized Mandarin spelling system
Express Delivery from Dinosaur World
Dong Yanan, translation by Helen Wang
A book about dinosaurs
Buddy Is So Annoying
Fu Wenzheng, translation by Adam Lanphier
The story of a childhood friendship
Little Rabbit’s Questions
Gan Dayong, translation by Helen Wang
An illustrated book that tells the story of how parents are patient with children
Tiger Prince
Chen Jianghong, translation by Alyson Waters
A story about a human prince who goes to live with tigers so the war between humans and wildlife can end
Borrowing a Tail
Lin Songying, translation by Duncan Poupard
A story of a gGecko losing its tail and then regrowing one
An’s Seed
Wang Zaozao, translation by Helen Wang
A story that encourages children to explore nature
Rory the Rabbit
Wang Yimei, translation by Adam Lanphier
A story about being oneself
Peanut Fart
Wang Xiaoming, translation by Adam Lanphier
The adventures of a snail
Alakazam
Wang Chao, translation by Duncan Poupard
A story about how a person can be whatever they want to be
Who Ate My Chestnut?
Xia Lei, translation by Duncan Poupard
A story about a squirrel looking for his missing chestnut
CeeCee
Mao Xiao, translation by Helen Wang
A story about how children play and eat in China
Frog and the Boy
Xiao Mao, translation by Helen Wang
A story about a boy who people think is a frog
Picking Turnips
Zhou Xu, translation by Adam Lanphier
A children’s book about a mouse wandering in a sea of books
Flame
Zhu Chengliang, translation by Helen Wang
A fox’s journey to rescue her baby. It explores the relationship between human and wildlife
Poetry
Roots of Wisdom
Di Zang, translation by Eleanor Goodman
Poems about nature
October Dedications
Mang Ke, translation by Lucas Klein
Written by underground poets against the Cultural Revolution. All poems from the 1970s
The poems of Shangyin Li
Li Shangyin, translation by Chloe Garcia Roberts
A collection of poems from a poet who had a bad civil service career in China’s late Tang dynasty, a time full of chaos
Floral Mutter
Ya Shi, translation by Nick Admussen
A book of Chinese poetry, much of which is about the author’s love of nature
Iron Moon
Various, translation by Eleanor Goodman
Working-class poetry collection
Reciprocal Translation Project
Various, translation by Various
This book showcases the work of 12 leading innovators in poetry, six writing in English and six in Chinese
Last Lyric
Yu Xinqiao, translation by Yunte Huang
A collection by a poet jailed by the Chinese government for eight years
Two Halves of the World Apple
Yang Ke, translation by Denis Mair
Poems from a poet in the 1980s who writes about China in the era of globalization
First Mountain
Zhang Er, translation by Joseph Donahue
The author’s journey from her home in the US to bury her parental grandparents back in China
Wild Great Wall
Zhu Zhu, translation by Dong Li
A collection of 38 poems that depict sexual arousal and Mao’s death, among other topics
Magpie at Night
Li Qingzhao, translation by Wendy Chen
A poem about appreciating the spring which is about to pass. It’s compulsory in Chinese education.