Disney just made more box office money in a year than any studio ever

The Walt Disney Company just broke an all-time record for annual box office earnings, making more money by July than any movie studio has ever made in a whole year. The company announced today (July 28) that it brought in $7.67 billion to date worldwide, breaking the record Disney previously set when it brought in $7.61 billion over 2016.

Three films so far have each made more than $1 billion globally for Disney. Notably, two are from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU): Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel. Last week, at San Diego ComicCon, the studio introduced the stars of future Marvel movies in the MCU’s fourth phase, including Natalie Portman as Thor (yes, as Thor) and Mahershala Ali as Blade. The third blockbuster bringing in big bucks is Aladdin.

Meanwhile, two other Disney films, both animated, are close to crossing the billion-dollar mark as well. Both Toy Story 4 and The Lion King have made more than $900 million at box offices worldwide. The Lion King also boasts a star-studded cast, including Beyonce, Danny Glover, and Seth Rogen.

The film’s Afrobeats-heavy soundtrack was produced by Beyonce as “a love letter to Africa.” It also includes American super-musicians Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, and Kendrick Lamar, who previously produced the soundtrack for Marvel’s Black Panther.

What all these impressive names indicate is that Disney is a movie-making force that anyone who is someone wants to work with. And based on the box office gross it reported today, it seems that these collaborations produce movies that almost everyone everywhere is eager to see.