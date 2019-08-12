Stranger Things 3: Music From the Netflix Original Series, a soundtrack from Legacy Recordings, is the top-selling vinyl album in the US this week, per Billboard.

The track list for the hit Netflix series was released on July 26, a few weeks after the debut of season three. The newest episodes of the sci-fi drama set in the 1980s broke viewership records, becoming the most-watched offering in the first four days of its release in Netflix’s history.

The popularity of Stranger Things is perhaps only partially responsible for the ascent of the soundtrack. It makes sense that the album is leading the vinyl charts: It has only one original song and is otherwise (like the show) a love letter to the ’80s. The album features nostalgic songs from the likes of Madonna, The Who, and Patsy Cline.

Vinyl, meanwhile, is continuing to have its own moment. In April, vinyl albums saw their third-largest sales week since 1991.

If the popularity of Stranger Things proves anything, it’s that we’re all suckers for nostalgia. While streaming is the most-preferred method of listening to music, there still seems to be a future for vinyl, all while CD and cassette sales continue to swan-dive.