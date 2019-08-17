All of Barack Obama’s summer reading lists, combined

Another summer, another list of summer reads from Barack Obama.

The 44th US president recommended dozens of books during his two terms, but Obama only started sharing summer reading lists—often alongside his annual Martha’s Vineyard vacation—in 2009. The latest list was released Thursday on Instagram.

In honor of nearly a decade of spectacular book recommendations, we’re looking back at all of Obama’s summer-reading recommendations. Even though it’s already August, the former president’s idea of a “light read”—The Sixth Extinction?—is one that works in any season.

2009

2010

Freedom, by Jonathan Franzen

Tinkers, by Paul Harding

A Few Corrections, by Brad Leithauser

2011

2012 – A busy year—reading list not disclosed.

2013 – Another busy year! No time for books.

2014

2015

2016

2017

(Note: This was a year-end round-up, so not explicitly for summer. But as a bonus, Obama also released a playlist this year.)

2018

2019