When Ray Dalio talks, people listen — and his latest verdict on the U.S. economy is unsettling. Speaking at the Fortune Global Forum in Riyadh on Monday, the billionaire hedge fund founder warned that America is becoming dangerously dependent on its top 1% of workers, while at the same time leaving its bottom 60% behind.

Dalio argued that the economy can no longer be treated as a single, coherent entity. Big Tech and high finance, dominated by a narrow slice of elites, drive virtually all growth, with the top 1% reaping the greatest economic rewards and the rest of the top 5-10% at least in a position to participate meaningfully.

But below that? Dalio said the bottom 60% of American workers are increasingly unable to participate meaningfully, becoming more “unproductive” in the AI age, not less, and creating “very, very big differences” between the top and bottom. This structural imbalance, in turn, increases fragility and risk.

A vast, economically dependent underclass Dalio underscored his points with a grim statistic: About 60% of Americans read at a sixth-grade level or below. That is, this portion of the population can read, but struggles with more sophisticated material. This ties back to a longstanding aspect of Dalio’s overall worldview that human capital drives national productivity, with literacy standing in for elite employability in general.

In other words, when Dalio cites the statistic about 60% of Americans reading at or below a sixth-grade level, he’s essentially arguing that a huge share of the population lacks the cognitive tools needed to compete in a modern, knowledge-driven economy.

Bottom 60% effectively losing twice Dalio's argument assumes that, at least in the U.S., such a knowledge economy is accelerating away from most people, not flattening out or becoming more accessible through AI. Rather than creating more opportunity for low-skilled workers, it’s removing opportunities they might otherwise have had and, at the same time, increasing the advantages of highly skilled workers. The bottom 60% effectively lose twice, while AI functions to amplify inequality rather than level the playing field. This creates “extreme dependency” among that underclass, in Dalio's view.

If the U.S. wants to preserve some societal stability, then it must look at wealth redistribution “mechanically, not ideologically,” Dalio said. If policymakers focus only on the “performing” slice, he warned, they risk ignoring the dependent masses beneath.

In recent weeks, Dalio has also warned of growing national debt impeding broad-based growth.