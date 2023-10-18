Rexford Industrial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $115 million, or 56 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 56 cents per share.

Advertisement

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

Advertisement

The company said it had net income of $56.3 million, or 27 cents per share.

The industrial real estate investment trust, based in Los Angeles, posted revenue of $205.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.9 million.

Advertisement

Rexford Industrial expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.16 to $2.18 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REXR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REXR