Ritz Carlton (Renderings are artistic concepts. All features, plans and specifications are subject to change without notice.)

Ritz-Carlton’s expansion into the cruise business got plenty of attention earlier this year from travel influencers, but some would-be guests still aren't sure what to expect from the company’s new travel destination.

The hotelier, which topped the luxury category of J.D. Power's 2025 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index, actually launched its cruise arm in 2022, but availability was restricted. In June of this year, it debuted its third ship, the Luminara, expanding capacity and increasing awareness.

What can travelers expect when they decide to get on board, though? One sure thing is a steep bill. The cruises, which the company calls “hotel yachts,” cost roughly $1,000 per night. But what travelers get for that price goes a lot deeper.

What you will find on a Ritz-Carlton cruise Suites: There’s no steerage class on these boats. All of the rooms are suites with ocean-view terraces. Bathrooms have double vanities and marble. There are add-ons, though, which cost more, including spa treatments, excursions, and top-shelf liquor.

Surcharges: While the cost of these trips is steep, it’s an all-inclusive price, covering room, food, drinks, and service.

White-glove service: Like with its hotel chain, the Ritz-Carlton cruises try to pamper guests. The Washington Post wrote about a traveler who decided they wanted a bubble bath, something that’s rarely found at sea. By that evening, she was greeted by a bubble-filled tub with champagne and rose petals.

What you won’t find on a Ritz-Carlton cruise Casinos: While many cruise lines count on their on-board casinos to boost their revenues, the Ritz-Carlton doesn’t have on-board gambling. If you have an itch for blackjack or slot machines, you’ll need to scratch that itch at one of the ship’s ports of call.

Shows: Yes, there’s entertainment on a Ritz-Carlton cruise — with singers, guest entertainers, and sometimes speakers for guests to enjoy. But the song and dance musical productions you’ll find on other cruise lines? Those are nowhere to be seen.

Buffets: Rather than having guests stand in line to get a meal, the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection offers a la carte menus, along with all-day, in-suite service and restaurants designed by Michelin-starred chefs.

Crowds: Board a traditional cruise ship, and you can expect as many as 6,000 fellow travelers. Ritz-Carlton yachts hold just a fraction of that. The Evrima can hold 298 passengers. The Luminara and Ilma both can take on 448 passengers.