America has a traffic death problem. More than 40,000 people die each year in the U.S. in car accidents. And while multiple factors contribute to that shocking statistic, road rage is a big part of the equation.

It's also something Americans are increasingly concerned about. In fact, a recent study by Pew found that 63% of Americans report that aggressive driving, like tailgating, weaving through traffic, and running red lights, is a major issue in their local community.

But which states have the worst road rage issues?

To answer that question, researchers at Consumer Affairs evaluated all 50 states and Washington, D.C., using six key measures. These included the rate of traffic incidents involving gun violence, the number of fatal crashes and deaths tied to aggressive or careless driving, and the share of total crashes and fatalities linked to such behavior. The study also factored in how often drivers were cited for reckless driving or speeding.

