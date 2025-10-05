The 9 safest cars to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
These nine cars stand out for their crash protection, advanced safety tech, and reliability, according to Consumer Reports
Safety remains one of the top priorities for car buyers, and for good reason. Every year, around 40,000 people die and hundreds of thousands more are injured in crashes on U.S. roads.
While those numbers are staggering, modern cars are better than ever at protecting their occupants. When it comes to especially tall vehicles, however, the same cannot be said for pedestrians.
Which new vehicles are the best at preventing crashes altogether while shielding you and your family? To find out, Consumer Reports evaluated cars based on three core safety factors: their ability to avoid a crash, protect occupants in a collision, and keep others on the road safe. It also factored in braking and handling performance, crash-test results, and standard advanced driver-assistance technologies like automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warnings, and rear cross traffic warnings.
“The safest cars don’t just protect passengers in a crash. They may avoid a crash in the first place. They may also lower risks to pedestrians and people in other cars,” Emily Thomas, the manager of safety at Consumer Reports’ Auto Test Center, said.
Below, we’ve compiled the nine vehicles it recommends.
1.BMW X5
Sjoerd van der Wal / Contributor / Getty Images
Starting at $66,300, the 2025 BMW X5 manages 23 mpg overall and combines SUV practicality with unusually sharp handling that helps in emergency situations. Consumer Reports highlights its quiet cabin, standard safety features, and comfortable seats, making it a rare mix of safety and luxury.
2. Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Credit: Hyundai
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, priced from $33,465, delivers 35 mpg overall and balances roomy space with great handling. Its hybrid setup is speedy and quiet, and CR notes that its ride stays steady while remaining responsive during dangerous moments on the road.
3. Toyota Camry
Credit: Toyota
Only offered as a hybrid, the 2025 Toyota Camry starts at $28,700 and returns 48 mpg overall. CR praises its simple infotainment system that helps minimize distraction, while the available all-wheel drive makes it more capable in bad weather.
4. Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
Credit: Hyundai
With pricing from $37,800, the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid achieves 34 mpg overall and stands out for its strong braking ability. Its hybrid powertrain runs smoothly and efficiently, making this three-row SUV both practical and safe.
5. Toyota Crown
Credit: Toyota
The 2025 Toyota Crown, starting at $41,440, delivers 42 mpg overall from its hybrid all-wheel-drive setup. Slightly higher seating improves visibility and makes entry easier, while passengers benefit from a spacious and comfortable interior and good safety features.
6. Honda Civic Hybrid
Credit: Honda
Priced from $28,950, the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid offers 44 mpg overall and 200 horsepower, striking a balance between efficiency and performance. CR highlights its straightforward controls and standard blind spot warning, features that help keep drivers focused on the road.
7. Hyundai Ioniq 6
Credit: Hyundai
Starting at $37,850, the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 averages 103 MPGe overall and can travel up to 342 miles on a charge. CR notes its intuitive controls and quiet ride, and says the Ioniq 6 is both safe and user-friendly.
8. Genesis GV60
Credit: Genesis
The 2025 Genesis GV60, priced from $52,350, achieves 95 MPGe overall and about 250 miles of range in its all-wheel-drive version. Consumer Reports calls it one of the best EVs tested, thanks to its refined drive and simple, less distracting controls, and impressive safety features.
9. Acura Integra
Credit: Acura
Starting at $33,000, the 2025 Acura Integra returns 31 mpg overall and combines sporty character with safety. CR notes that it “performed exceptionally well” in braking tests, while its responsive engines and straightforward controls give drivers both excitement and reassurance.