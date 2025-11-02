The 5 safest cities in America — and the 5 least safe
Safety isn’t just about crime rates. A new analysis studies everything from natural-disaster risk to financial stability
Feeling safe is about more than just crime rates. It’s about the ability to make a good living and feel like you can keep your house. Or the knowledge that you're protected from natural disasters should they occur.
Taking a holistic view of safety, WalletHub set out to find the safest cities in America, looking at how well cities protect residents from physical and economic threats.
WalletHub compared data from more than 180 cities across 41 indicators, considering everything from the number of mass shootings to the thefts per capita, the risk of earthquakes and wildfires, and unemployed and uninsured rates.
“The safest cities in America protect residents from these threats of bodily harm and property damage, but on top of that, they also help secure people’s financial safety," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "Financial safety includes things like minimizing the risk of fraud and identity theft, keeping the population employed and insured, and combating homelessness.”
Continue reading to which made the list and why.
5th safest: Yonkers, New York
Barry Winiker / Getty Images
Yonkers ranks among the safest U.S. cities thanks to its low levels of violent crime and a strong perception of safety among residents. The city has one of the lowest rates of thefts per capita and one of the highest percentages of insured residents, reflecting both community security and financial stability. Yonkers also ranks high for its number of active firefighters and emergency responders per capita.
4th safest: Juneau, Alaska
Malorny / Getty Images
Juneau benefits from both geography and governance when it comes to safety. The city faces the nation’s lowest natural-disaster risk, scoring especially well for minimal tornado and wildfire danger. Juneau’s overall crime levels are relatively low, and it maintains a moderate unemployment rate alongside a strong share of households with emergency savings.
3rd safest: Burlington, Vermont
halbergman / Getty Images
Burlington performs well across multiple categories, from crime prevention to financial resilience. The city reports one of the lowest rates of murder and sexual assault in the country, plus very few cases of identity theft. Burlington’s residents also enjoy solid economic footing, with one of the lowest unemployment rates and a high share of households that have emergency savings. Its low risk for flooding and tornadoes adds another layer of safety.
2nd safest: Overland Park, Kansas
Dee Liu / Getty Images
Overland Park’s second place score is rooted in financial and community stability. The city has one of the lowest poverty rates in the nation and ranks high for retirement plan participation and credit scores. It also boasts safe roads, with a low rate of traffic and pedestrian fatalities. Plus, it has one of the lowest unemployment rates nationwide.
Safest: Warwick, Rhode Island
Warwick tops the list as America’s safest city overall. It ranks third in the nation for the fewest assaults per capita and seventh for the lowest number of thefts, making it a place where residents can feel secure both at home and in public spaces. Warwick also stands out for its strong financial health, with one of the smallest uninsured populations and a low poverty rate.
5th least safe: Baltimore, Maryland
Cyndi Monaghan / Getty Images
Baltimore struggles with high rates of violent crime, elevated levels of theft, and a below-average perception of safety among residents. Economically, Baltimore faces challenges like high poverty and foreclosure rates.
4th least safe: Detroit, Michigan
Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Getty Images
Detroit ranks near the bottom for multiple safety factors, including one of the highest assault rates. Financial safety is also a concern, since Detroit posts the highest unemployment rate in the country among major cities and one of the nation’s largest shares of homeowners spending too much of their income on housing.
3rd least safe: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
jmsilva / Getty Images
Baton Rouge faces high crime rates and significant exposure to natural disasters. The city’s risk from flooding and hurricanes places it near the bottom of the list for environmental safety. It struggles economically, too, with a relatively high poverty rate and a large percentage of residents who are uninsured.
2nd least safe: Memphis, Tennessee
Westend61 / Getty Images
Memphis ranked second-to-last, with the highest rate of assaults in the country and is tied for the most traffic fatalities per capita. The city also struggles with economic instability, including one of the lowest shares of households with emergency savings and high unemployment.
Least safe: New Orleans, Louisiana
Lightvision, LLC / Getty Images
New Orleans ranks as the least safe city overall, largely because of to its high violent crime rates and elevated natural-disaster risk. The city’s exposure to hurricanes and flooding is among the worst in the nation. Financially, New Orleans residents face above-average poverty rates, low job security, and have of the highest rates of being uninsured.