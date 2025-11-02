The 5 safest cities in America — and the 5 least safe

Feeling safe is about more than just crime rates. It’s about the ability to make a good living and feel like you can keep your house. Or the knowledge that you're protected from natural disasters should they occur.

Taking a holistic view of safety, WalletHub set out to find the safest cities in America, looking at how well cities protect residents from physical and economic threats.

WalletHub compared data from more than 180 cities across 41 indicators, considering everything from the number of mass shootings to the thefts per capita, the risk of earthquakes and wildfires, and unemployed and uninsured rates.

“The safest cities in America protect residents from these threats of bodily harm and property damage, but on top of that, they also help secure people’s financial safety," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "Financial safety includes things like minimizing the risk of fraud and identity theft, keeping the population employed and insured, and combating homelessness.”

