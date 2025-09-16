The 5 safest states in the U.S. — and the 5 least safe
Safety isn’t just about crime rates. From clean air to reliable healthcare, these states lead — and lag — when it comes to protecting residents.
Home is where you should feel most secure. But safety is more than whether your neighborhood has a low crime rate — it’s also about whether the air you breathe is clean, the hospitals are accessible, and your community is prepared when disaster strikes.
A new 2025 report from Oregon Generators, which provides residential and commercial generator installation and electrical service, analyzed data on all 50 states to uncover which places offer the best protection for residents and which pose the greatest risks. Unlike rankings that focus solely on crime, this report offers a comprehensive safety score for each state by weighing violent crime, burglary, pedestrian fatalities, healthcare access, average natural disasters, and air quality. Data from 2023 through 2025 informed the results, with healthcare access integrated through a separate Healthcare Index.
“When we look at what makes a state safe, it amounts to far more than just crime statistics,” Corey Gilgan, owner of Oregon Generators, said. “Clean air quality, reliable healthcare access, and resilient energy infrastructure all play central roles in protecting families during both everyday life and emergency situations.”
Continue reading to see which states were declared the five safest — and the five least safe.
5th safest: Massachusetts
Massachusetts stands out thanks to its excellent healthcare system, considered one of the best in the nation. While it has slightly higher crime rates than its New England neighbors, the state balances that with strong air quality and low risks from natural disasters.
4th safest: Connecticut
Connecticut earns its spot with relatively low crime, consistent healthcare access, and reliable infrastructure. Natural disasters are infrequent, and steady air quality helps keep everyday risks to residents low.
3rd safest: Rhode Island
Despite its small size, Rhode Island delivers big on safety. Crime is moderate compared to the rest of the region, but strong healthcare access and clean air make it a particularly secure place to live.
2nd safest: Maine
Maine boasts the lowest violent crime rate of any state in the top five and experiences some of the fewest natural disasters in the country. Add in consistently clean air, and it’s clear why Maine offers residents peace of mind.
Safest state: New Hampshire
New Hampshire takes the top spot with exceptionally low crime rates, minimal disaster risk, and some of the cleanest air in the country. Combined with strong healthcare access, it sets the standard for comprehensive safety.
5th least safe: Arkansas
Arkansas struggles with both high crime and burglary rates, paired with frequent natural disasters. Limited healthcare access compounds risks, leaving residents more vulnerable in emergencies.
4th least safe: Tennessee
Tennessee has one of the highest violent crime rates in the nation and faces regular natural disasters. With only modest healthcare resources, the state struggles to keep its residents protected.
3rd least safe: Texas
Texas deals with more natural disasters than nearly any other state, alongside strained healthcare access and poor air quality. Even with relatively lower crime compared to some of its neighbors, its sheer exposure to disasters makes it particularly vulnerable.
2nd least safe: Louisiana
Louisiana contends with both high crime and frequent hurricanes, which put immense pressure on its aging power grids and emergency systems. Poor air quality further lowers its safety profile.
Least safe: New Mexico
New Mexico ranks at the very bottom due to high crime rates, widespread burglary, and one of the nation’s highest pedestrian fatality rates. With limited healthcare access and persistent infrastructure challenges, residents face overlapping risks that make it the least safe state in the country.