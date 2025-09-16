The 5 safest states in the U.S. — and the 5 least safe

The 5 safest states in the U.S. — and the 5 least safe Safety isn’t just about crime rates. From clean air to reliable healthcare, these states lead — and lag — when it comes to protecting residents.

Home is where you should feel most secure. But safety is more than whether your neighborhood has a low crime rate — it’s also about whether the air you breathe is clean, the hospitals are accessible, and your community is prepared when disaster strikes.

A new 2025 report from Oregon Generators, which provides residential and commercial generator installation and electrical service, analyzed data on all 50 states to uncover which places offer the best protection for residents and which pose the greatest risks. Unlike rankings that focus solely on crime, this report offers a comprehensive safety score for each state by weighing violent crime, burglary, pedestrian fatalities, healthcare access, average natural disasters, and air quality. Data from 2023 through 2025 informed the results, with healthcare access integrated through a separate Healthcare Index.

“When we look at what makes a state safe, it amounts to far more than just crime statistics,” Corey Gilgan, owner of Oregon Generators, said. “Clean air quality, reliable healthcare access, and resilient energy infrastructure all play central roles in protecting families during both everyday life and emergency situations.”

Continue reading to see which states were declared the five safest — and the five least safe.