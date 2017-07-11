“There’s nothing like stale Cheerios.”

Chris Atkeson pours handfuls of the circular cereal into a small pond at the back of his house. The winter chill had been taken out of the air earlier than expected, thawing the ice in his pond and stirring his fish from their semi-hibernation. “They’re not the brightest of fish, but eventually they’ll figure out something’s there,” Atkeson chuckled. “Alright geniuses, there you go.”

Atkeson is a professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute in Pittsburgh. He has spent a lifetime working in robotics and has built a reputation as one of the most respected names in robotics research. He has published over 100 papers on robotics, won awards from the US National Science Foundation, and has become one of the leading voices in the field of research known as soft robotics.

If he’s known beyond the halls of academia and research, it would be for inspiring Baymax, the plushy, inflatable robot in the 2014 Disney film Big Hero 6.

Soft robotics, as its name suggests, is predicated on a simple challenge: how to build robots out of soft materials. Most robots in science fiction—like Rosie on The Jetsons, or Star Wars’ R2-D2 to real robots like the Roombas that vacuum our homes, or the terrifying things that Alphabet is building—are made out of hard, durable metals and plastics. But if we’re going to have really useful robots in our daily lives, cooking meals or grabbing plates from the top shelves, we don’t want to feel as if a small car has fallen on us if they make a mistake and go careening through the kitchen. For robots to effectively operate in our world, they’re going to have to be as squishy as we are.

The field, which is slowly moving from academia to commercial applications, is essentially trying to answer one question, said Carl Vause, CEO of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based startup Soft Robotics Inc: “How do you get robots to work in an unstructured environment, that vary in shape, size and weight?”

“Soft robotics is a fundamental enabler of the future of robotics,” Vause said.

Though the idea is simple, actually building soft robots is really hard. There are many research facilities and companies in the US and across the world focused on different aspects of soft robotics. There are those that are trying to mimic design features found in nature, like the durability of creatures like octopuses or even cockroaches, to help create new robot designs that might be able to thrive in our environment. Then there are those who are just trying to build something you can hug. It’s going to take a slew of advancements in material sciences, artificial intelligence, and robotics to achieve. But the end result will be something as fantastical as Baymax in Big Hero 6: Robots that can safely coexist with—and potentially care for—us.

Atkeson wants to finish tending to his fish before he’ll talk with me. It’s early on a Sunday in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh that doesn’t appear to have changed much since Queen Victoria’s reign. I’m standing on Atkeson’s back porch, watching him dole out the stale cereal perfunctorily, as one might carry out any menial task. Perhaps in the future there will be a robot to do this for Atkeson.

Thanks to Atkeson’s research and other advances in robotics in recent years, that day may well be moving from science fiction to reality in the near future.