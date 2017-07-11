Brought to Life
Machines with Brains
Brought to Life
Why the most human characters in movies and TV are often robots
Illustrations by philiplueck
What it means to be human in a world that’s increasingly filled with robots
Machines with Brains
By Quartz
Replika
This app is trying to replicate you
By Mike Murphy & Jacob Templin
The most human human
One man’s quest to prove he’s not a machine
By Michael Tabb & Jacob Templin
Becoming whole
The extraordinary story of the man who’s getting the most advanced robotic arm in the world
By Jacob Templin & Mike Murphy
The Companion
Inside China’s experiment to find friends for 230 million old people
By Siyi Chen
Soft robots
This engineer is on a single-minded quest to build robots that are soft
By Mike Murphy
Mark One
A graphic designer made a Scarlett Johansson robot using supplies he found in hardware stores
By Siyi Chen
The road ahead
A look inside the small US towns that will be crushed by the trucking revolution
By Dave Gershgorn & Mike Murphy
Micro manager
An internet company has found a single manager for 60,000 employees
By Dave Gershgorn
Finding Baymax
Robotics companies are hiring Pixar engineers to make their robots friendlier
By Mike Murphy
Care everywhere
IBM’s Watson is bringing cutting-edge cancer treatment to every corner of the earth
By Mike Murphy
Dr. Bot
There’s no cure for cancer but there could be 1,000 algorithms to better treat it
By Dave Gershgorn
a machine with a brain
What is a robot?
By Quartz