An internet company has found a single manager for 60,000 employees

The master algorithm

Rainforest’s multi-part algorithm is designed to guide workers through their entire tenure at the company, from training to testing. But before it can manage, it has to recruit. When the algorithm detects more testers are needed for a job, based on metrics like overall productivity, it supplements the registered testers with temporary workers from automated online crowdsourcing companies CrowdFlower and Amazon Mechanical Turk. If it needs more workers overall, Rainforest staff are pinged, and they post job openings manually—though this only happens a few times per year. While anyone on the internet can apply, Rainforest’s highest densities of workers are located in Venezuela, Serbia, Russia, and India. The testers that spoke to Quartz mentioned that working online for an American company was particularly attractive because of the dollar’s strong conversion rate back to their own currency.

Once it has new candidates, a training program weeds out applicants who don’t meet Rainforest’s standards. The training consists of tests on best practices and sample jobs. After training—which lasts “until they graduate or fail,” says co-founder and CTO Russell Smith—testers begin to take on real work. They’re paid four cents per step it takes to complete the job, which varies depending on the type of task. Jobs can range up to more than 80 steps, and last anywhere from 5 minutes to an hour if not completed correctly. Multiple testers are used for each job, so the tests are redundant, and Rainforest claims that its average time to test a site is 33 minutes.

Quality assurance testing has typically been a full-time job. The average salary is around $53,000 per year, but can range past $93,000 according to Glassdoor, a job site that tracks data about careers and businesses.

Pricing on testing tasks varies based on how complex the site or software is and how often the testing needs to be done, but Rainforest’s online rate calculator estimates its service is one tenth the cost of hiring manual testers from another QA company, and half the cost of hiring a completely automated company to do the work.

These tasks might be clicking on a link to make sure it works, filling out a form to see if it submits responses to the right place, or testing that videos load correctly on multiple browsers.

What someone would see after a test is run (Rainforest)

Every action testers make is carefully recorded; they work in a virtual machine on their personal computer, so Rainforest can track keystrokes and mouse movement. Time spent per job, jobs per day, number of times a job needs to be tried before it’s correctly completed, and extraneous clicks and typing are all measured. A “laziness score” is invisibly calculated for each tester, raised by wasting time during an active job, and directly affects how much work a tester receives.

What happens if laziness reaches a critical level? Back to training, square one.

“We like to rescue [testers] if we can,” Smith says.