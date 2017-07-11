Robotics companies are hiring Pixar engineers to make their robots friendlier

To convey those traits as movement and sound, Mayfield turned to a team of animators and sound engineers who had created characters like this from scratch for movies. The team included Doug Dooley, a 13-year veteran of Pixar, and Connor Moore, who runs CMoore Sound, a San Francisco-based sound design studio.

Dooley, who worked as an animator on films including Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, Up, and The Incredibles, said he’s learned tricks over the course of his time animating on how to make creations feel lifelike.

There’s a lot of over-exaggerating, for example, to show someone why a character (or in Kuri’s case, a robot) is doing something.

“The most important thing is showing the character’s thoughts if we’re going to really make it appealing,” said Dooley. People, he said, have their brains in their head, so it’s natural to represent thoughts with head movements in animations. “Robots, you know, their brains are in their butt, basically,” he said. Mayfield added in head-bobbing and eye-blinking to signal that Kuri was completing a task or curious about something in front of it, to help people understand why it’s moving around. “If the robot does something and they didn’t expect it, that’s uncomfortable and not very appealing,” he said. “The head motion is extremely important. You really need to have that anticipation before the action or it gets creepy.”

Another important lesson drawn from screen animation: Less can often be more. Dooley and the team have tried to strip Kuri down to the bare essentials, to minimize the risk that its emotions will be misconstrued. It’s part of the reason why Kuri doesn’t have a mouth. “If you have any kind of cue in there that doesn’t animate correctly and isn’t correct, people will misread it.” He compared this to the different ways that people smile: If you smile but not with your eyes, people will perceive it as insincere; if you smile very broadly, it can appear sarcastic. “Everything that’s there has to play perfectly together or people are going to start reading the wrong body cues.”

Designing a robot to act alive, but not be alive, is a daunting task. It’s something that Oren Jacob, the former chief technical director and a 20-year veteran of Pixar, is striving to solve in the bots that his startup, PullString, builds. His team develops bots that provide their client’s audiences with interactive experiences. They might build on existing brands—for example, they’ve made bots of Doctor Strange, the characters from the video game Call of Duty, and the voice inside Hello Barbie, a doll released in 2015 that lets children converse with their Barbies—or create entirely new ones. It’s a lot easier to develop a personality for a bot when its character has a pre-existing history—Barbie has been around since the 1950s. But taking that character and turning it into something that people actually want to interact with involves making every aspect of that interaction as authentic as possible.

With bots, which don’t have physical bodies, you’re primarily designing and constructing its personality through language. Indeed, there are some skills from film and books, like dialogue writing, that transfer directly to building bots, said Jacob. But instead of creating a linear narrative around a character, writers are essentially trying to build out its life story—every moment that brought the character to this conversation. Getting there involves character exploration, just as it would in any fiction writing. “We consider specifics of what has happened to that character before they arrive at the experience, what’s their motivation, what’s their inner drive, what desire do they have they are unable to achieve in their own circumstance, as a way to position them in the conversation,” said Jacob.

“What comes out of that might be a character who is belligerent or a sycophant, or a goofball or a wisecracker, you know, lots of things can happen there, but it’s defended from a place that’s describing that character’s circumstance as they come to the experience that we’re designing.”

The bot that emerges from this process has to match both the shared knowledge of the human users, and more generally how we expect to be able to interact with someone. Jacob offers the example of the Call of Duty bot his team built for Facebook Messenger, based on Lieutenant Reyes, the game’s main character. “Reyes is a military operative 500 years in the future who’s fighting aliens with these particular seven weapons, and these particular five vehicles, in this particular battlefield in Call of Duty in the fiction of that world, and he needs to speak with that authenticity of what that character’s experience is.”

You can’t have him not know exactly what’s going on in this future war, since anyone who plays the game will know something. It requires writing in the character’s world, to be able to address any possible questions.

“It’s kind of like if you were to call Darth Vader on the phone, you don’t want to speak to the abstract generalization of evil villains who have funny breathing patterns,” said Jacob, offering another example. “You’re talking to Vader about the Force, and Obi‑Wan and Yoda, and the Death Star that blew up.”

A completely rounded personality matters as much if you’re building an Alexa skill for a bank, or a messenger bot for a video game, Jacob has found. And this is something the tech giants are still grappling with as they try to persuade us to accept their bots into our lives.

“One of the great tensions of this field, which I think will probably drive the technology giants—Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon—a little loopy for a while is that the more specific a character you express, the higher the engagement numbers, because you’re taking a position in the conversation,” said Jacob. Apple has tried to give its voice assistant, Siri, some personality with pithy jokes and wisecracks, but they’re so robotically delivered and repetitive, that it feels insincere. Clearly, Apple et al have a lot more work to do.

“The downside is, by taking a position in the conversation, you will alienate some percentage of your audience,” said Jacob.

With robots, physical or digital, it’s easy to fall into what is known as the “uncanny valley”—where a bot is rather lifelike, but eerily off in some jarring way. Often, it’s the the way the robot moves that will freak humans out. For example, Bina48, a robot created to look like Bina Rothblatt, the wife of inventor and multimillionaire Martine Rothblatt, looks awfully like her—until she starts moving.