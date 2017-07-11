IBM’s Watson is bringing cutting-edge cancer treatment to every corner of the earth

Shrinking the map

The government estimates there are nearly 15 million people in the the US living with cancer, but according to the US National Institutes of Health, only roughly 3% of cancer patients ever make it into a clinical trial that could potentially benefit them. Not every cancer patient would benefit from participating in a trial, but every patient should be able to know that every avenue of treatment has been explored for them, whether that means looking at a trial, finding out about new treatment options, or considering new drugs that have just come onto the market. But because of the thousands of clinical trials for cancer running in the US at any given time, and the thousands of new medical papers generated each month, it’s a daunting task for any doctor to keep up. And so, what often happens is those patients who happen to live near centers of research, or have some other means or personal or professional access to research facilities, are more likely to hear about and get access to trials or research than those who live in the middle of nowhere.

Cowan told us that the third-largest “city” in the state is the football stadium at the University of Nebraska on game day. Roughly 90,000 people pour into a giant bowl in the town of Lincoln, decked in red and white, to watch football, flooding in from the disparately populated state. Roughly 1.9 million people live in all of Nebraska—about as many as live in Manhattan—with more than half residing in and around Omaha. According to Cowan, there are some counties in Nebraska that are so sparsely populated that have fewer than seven people per square mile. And according to the the US Census Bureau, there are a dozen counties with only a few hundred residents.

The level of expertise, institutional knowledge, and new treatment options available to the average Nebraskan diagnosed with cancer is nowhere near what’s accessible in research centers like New York, Boston, and Washington, DC. “It’s not fair that because of who they know or where they live that they have access to things I didn’t have growing up in southern Ohio,” Harvey says.

Watson also has data from the thousands of clinical trials running in the US at any given time.

And with a patient’s health records and specific genetic mutation, Watson can see if there are trials running anywhere in the US for new treatments for that subset of cancer, and help a doctor put together the applications required for the trial, both for the research facility, and the patient’s insurance company. Watson is helping ensure that information debt is no longer the reason patients—whether in Broken Bow, Nebraska, or New York’s Upper East Side—don’t make it onto potentially life-saving trials.

Most of Watson’s oncologic abilities are easy for just about any hospital to adopt; the process essentially boils down to integrating a new IT system. Watson’s most potentially ground-breaking skill, however, could require a major change in the way doctors approach treatment today: Genetic data parsed by Watson can generate radical treatment ideas.

In a strange twist of fate, leukemia oncologist Lukas Wartman was diagnosed with leukemia in 2011. After standard treatments failed, his colleagues at Washington University sequenced his genome. After running it through the school’s supercomputer, they discovered that one of his genes was acting erratically, causing his body to produce a protein that stimulated cancer growth. A new drug had recently been shown to cut down the body’s emission of this protein, but Wartman’s insurance had only covered the cost of it for use on kidney cancer. Wartman paid out of pocket, started taking the drug, and, as he told a group of journalists at a Watson conference in New York in 2015, his cancer has been in remission since. He’s currently advocating for more patients to be able to treat their cancer genomically.

“When you are dealing with cancer, it is always a race,” Wartman said at the time. “Unfortunately, translating cancer-sequencing results into potential treatment options often takes weeks with a team of experts to study just one patient’s tumor and provide results to guide treatment decisions. Watson appears to help dramatically reduce that timeline.”

Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a drug called Keytruda to treat any solid tumors with a certain genetic biomarker. It was the first time a drug had been approved for a genetic mutation, rather than for use on a tumor in a specific organ. It’s a step towards a new paradigm where cancer will be targeted based on its—or the patient’s—genetic makeup, and tools like Watson will allow doctors to find that information.

When Wartman’s genome was sequenced just a few years ago, the process took up the capacity of a supercomputer. Guda’s system is running on a server farm, and it likely won’t be long before doctors anywhere can use the processing power found on business-grade cloud servers to analyze a tumor, instead of having to set up their own costly servers.

It will still probably be some time before drugs are prescribed based solely on the results of genetic sequencing. The FDA requires clinical trials, and peer-reviewed research before it’ll approve a new drug, or approve an existing drug for a new indication. Although if studies like Guda’s can show that cancer is a genetic disease, perhaps it won’t be too long before more drugs like Keytruda are approved for molecular families of cancer. “Things move fast when society realizes [they] makes difference,” Cowan says.

Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett