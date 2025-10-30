A woman who was hit in the face by a duck at SeaWorld Orlando is suing the theme park for negligence, saying it should have warned riders about possible dangerous conditions.

Hillary Martin, who lives in Florida's Orange County (which includes Orlando), says she was riding the Mako roller coaster, an extreme ride that reaches 200 feet in the air and boasts maximum speeds of 73 mph, when a duck allegedly flew in the coaster's path, hit her in the face, and knocked her unconscious, causing injuries. The incident occurred on March 24, according to the court filing.

In the suit, the woman claims to have suffered permanent injuries, pain and suffering (both physical and mental), the loss of ability (and capacity) to lead and enjoy a normal life, the aggravation of an existing condition, and more. She is seeking $50,000 in damages.

SeaWorld Orlando did not immediately respond to Quartz's request for comment on the suit, but did tell other outlets, "The safety of our guests and employees is a top priority, and we take these situations seriously. We will not be commenting beyond that as this is pending litigation."

The complaint alleges that the park "created a zone of danger for bird strikes," due to the coaster's height and position "over or near" a body of water. It also claims the ride was a danger because it was placed "within the known territory of waterfowls in the area" and accused SeaWorld of "designing the ride in such as way as to disorient waterfowls thereby increasing the risk of collision."

The trial is scheduled to begin on Nov 8. Martin is represented by Morgan & Morgan.