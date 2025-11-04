SPACs, explained: What they are and how they work

If you've been reading up on financial market strategies, you may have come across the term “special purpose acquisition company,” or SPAC. But what does it mean?

Put simply, a SPAC is a publicly traded company that doesn't make or sell anything. Instead, it's created to raise money from investors, which is then used to buy a private company. This process allows the private company to become publicly listed without going the traditional initial public offering (IPO) route.

Because investors typically don't know which private company will be purchased, SPACs are often called "blank check companies." Essentially, investors put their trust (and money) behind the team running the SPAC, hoping for a smart acquisition down the line.

For example, companies like Virgin Galactic and Burger King went public through SPAC mergers, showcasing how this route can fast-track a company’s entry into public markets. However, as with any investment, there are still risks involved, including uncertainty about the company’s future performance.

Let's take a closer look at what SPACs are, how they work, and the risks and benefits involved.