12 companies betting big on space exploration right now Private firms are redefining space exploration, from reusable rockets to orbital hotels. Meet 12 companies making the cosmos their next market

Space exploration has shifted from government missions to a private-sector gold rush.

Companies are chasing everything from orbital payloads to lunar habitats, and they’re doing it faster, cheaper, and with reusable hardware. The global space-launch services market is expected to reach $78 billion by 2035, growing 16.4% annually, according to Spherical Insights.

This surge isn’t just about rockets. It’s about who controls access to orbit, and who profits from it.

From suborbital tourism to Mars-ready spacecraft, these 12 companies are placing serious bets on humanity’s next frontier.