12 companies betting big on space exploration right now
Private firms are redefining space exploration, from reusable rockets to orbital hotels. Meet 12 companies making the cosmos their next market
Space exploration has shifted from government missions to a private-sector gold rush.
Companies are chasing everything from orbital payloads to lunar habitats, and they’re doing it faster, cheaper, and with reusable hardware. The global space-launch services market is expected to reach $78 billion by 2035, growing 16.4% annually, according to Spherical Insights.
This surge isn’t just about rockets. It’s about who controls access to orbit, and who profits from it.
From suborbital tourism to Mars-ready spacecraft, these 12 companies are placing serious bets on humanity’s next frontier.
SpaceX
SpaceX has made reusable rockets a commercial norm. Its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy cut launch costs while boosting cadence, dominating the launch-services market. The company’s Starship program aims for Mars and beyond, turning Musk’s long-stated interplanetary ambitions into engineering reality.
Blue Origin
Blue Origin built its early business on suborbital joyrides aboard New Shepard, but the bigger play is New Glenn, a reusable heavy-lift rocket for orbital missions. Founder Jeff Bezos frames it as part of a long-term plan, with reuse and luxury sit at the heart of its strategy.
Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic takes a different route: suborbital spaceplanes for civilians. The company’s model trades science payloads for spectacle, offering weightlessness, Earth views, and bragging rights. It’s a tourism-first approach that makes “space exploration” a consumer experience.
Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab built its brand on Electron, a small, partially reusable rocket designed for rapid, low-cost satellite launches. Now, it’s scaling up with Neutron, aimed at heavier payloads and potential human spaceflight. The company’s steady cadence and cost discipline make it one of the few credible SpaceX challengers in the small-launch segment.
Axiom Space
Axiom Space isn’t just launching astronauts; it’s building the first commercial space station. Its Axiom Station modules will dock with the ISS before eventually detaching to operate independently. The company’s contracts with NASA and its focus on private astronaut missions mark it as a pioneer in orbital infrastructure.
Sierra Space
Sierra Space develops the Dream Chaser, a winged spacecraft designed for cargo and crew transport. It’s also collaborating on the Orbital Reef space station with Blue Origin, a commercial outpost pitched as a “mixed-use business park in space.” The company’s modular approach could define the architecture of private orbital habitats.
Relativity Space
Relativity Space is betting that automation can outpace assembly lines. Its Terran R rocket is 85 percent 3D-printed, promising lower costs and faster turnaround. Despite short-term delays, analysts see long-term upside as additive manufacturing matures and demand for flexible launch options grows.
Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman remains a key NASA contractor, supplying the Cygnus spacecraft for ISS cargo missions and co-developing the Lunar Gateway habitat. Its defense heritage brings reliability, and government ties, to an increasingly commercialized space ecosystem. In a field of startups, it’s the grown-up with the launch codes.
Boeing
Boeing helped build the ISS and the Space Launch System (SLS) for NASA’s Artemis program. Yet cost overruns and delays have dulled its shine against faster private rivals. Boeing’s continued involvement in lunar and deep-space infrastructure signals a commitment to remain indispensable, even if not the most glamorous player.
Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin has shifted part of its defense expertise toward interplanetary missions. It built the Orion spacecraft for NASA’s Artemis program and is exploring lunar lander concepts. The company’s experience in autonomous systems and materials science could make it a quiet powerhouse in long-duration missions.
Planet Labs
Planet Labs operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, capturing near-real-time data for climate, agriculture, and defense clients. Its model turns orbital observation into an analytics business, proof that space isn’t just about exploration, it’s also about precision insight. Fast Company named it one of 2025’s most innovative companies in the space sector.
Space Perspective
Space Perspective offers a gentler path to the stratosphere. Its Neptune capsule, lifted by a giant balloon, promises panoramic views and champagne instead of G-forces. While technically suborbital, the company represents a new form of space ambition: turning the ultimate high altitude into the next high-end experience.