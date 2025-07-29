Stellantis expects to take a $1.7 billion hit due to auto tariffs this year.

The Jeep maker reinstated its 2025 guidance on Tuesday, after pulling it in April, with an estimated tariff impact of approximately 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), of which 300 million euros ($350 million) was incurred in the first half of the year.

The Netherlands-based owner of car brands including Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Fiat also reported in its semi-annual earnings a net loss of 2.3 billion euros ($2.65 billion) compared to a net profit of 5.6 billion euros over the same period in 2024.

Net revenues in the first half of 2025 were down 13% compared to the first half of 2024. The company told investors that the results reflect the impacts of foreign exchange headwinds, tariffs, and declines in European light commercial vehicle (LCV) volumes. The decline was primarily driven by year-over-year declines in North America and Enlarged Europe, while partially offset by growth in South America.

“My first weeks as CEO have reconfirmed my strong conviction that we will fix what’s wrong in Stellantis by capitalizing on everything that’s right in Stellantis – starting from the strength, energy and ideas of our people, combined with the great new products we are now bringing to market,” Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said in a press release.

Filosa became chief executive in June and brought in a new leadership team, which included promoting several executives to high-level roles. Stellantis also told investors that the company is “highly engaged” with policymakers and continues long-term planning.

“2025 is turning out to be a tough year, but also one of gradual improvement,” Filosa said. “Our new leadership team, while realistic about the challenges, will continue making the tough decisions needed to re-establish profitable growth and significantly improved results.”