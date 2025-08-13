The states where student loan delinquency is increasing the most and the least

The states where student loan delinquency is increasing the most and the least As federal student loan payments resume in full, some states are seeing delinquency rates surge, while others are experiencing sharp declines.

After five years of complicated and often contradictory policy, millions of borrowers are once again feeling the weight of their student debt.

Federal student loan payments were first put on hold in early 2020 as part of the government’s pandemic response. That pause stretched for an unprecedented 43 months, giving borrowers a long break from monthly payments and interest accrual. As a result, the percentage of borrowers who were behind on their loans dropped to a historic low of below 1%.

When payments resumed in October 2023, the Biden administration introduced a one-year “on-ramp” to help ease the transition. This allowed borrowers who missed payments to avoid the usual consequences, like having their delinquency reported to credit agencies. But that cushion expired in October 2024, and now, for the first time in years, missed payments are once again showing up on credit reports.

By the first quarter of 2025, delinquencies began to rise sharply — in some states more than others. As the cost of living remains high and wages struggle to keep pace with inflation, many borrowers are finding it difficult to stay current.

WalletHub set out to find the states where delinquencies are increasing the most, looking at two essential factors in all 50 states: the share of delinquent student loans in the first quarter of 2025 and the change in the share of delinquent student loans between the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024.

John Kiernan, a WalletHub editor, has some advice for borrowers. “Being delinquent on student loans has the potential to ruin your finances and your credit score, but if you’ve only recently become delinquent you do have time to get back on track,” he explained. “Federal student loans don’t get reported to the credit bureaus as delinquent until you’re 90 days behind on payments, though private loans may report delinquency after as few as 30 days.

He added: “If you’re having trouble paying, it’s important to contact your lender as soon as possible to try to work out a solution.”

Continue reading to see the five states where delinquency is increasing the most — and the five where it's decreasing the most.