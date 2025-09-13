Super Mario Bros turns 40. Here are 6 ways the iconic video game impacted pop culture Released in the middle of an industry crash, the hit Nintendo game went on to become an all-time industry best seller

On Sept. 13, 1985, the video game world changed forever. On that day, Nintendo released Super Mario Bros. in Japan, and things were perilous, to put it mildly.

The video game industry was in year two of a sustained crash that many feared could become permanent. But Super Mario Bros. turned that around. Designed by Shigeru Miyamoto, it was a game that seemed bigger than it was, in part due to its scrolling screen, as well as one that proved to be incredibly replayable.

It would go on to sell more than 40 million copies, reviving the industry (which has since grown to become a $187 billion behemoth) and retaining its popularity through multiple generations.

Mario might have made his first appearance (as Jumpman) in the 1981 arcade game Donkey Kong. And Mario Bros., where he formally picked up his name, might have hit shelves in 1983, but for millions of players, Sept. 13 is the day Mario became a true video game icon. And he has left quite a legacy since that day.