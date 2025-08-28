New sales data from the European Union paint a grim picture of Tesla in further decline as its biggest competitor, Chinese electric vehicle company BYD, continues to capture market gains.

Tesla’s sales have dipped 42.4% compared to July 2024, while BYD’s have skyrocketed 206.4%, according to new sales data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association published Thursday.

Tesla made up just 0.7% of new registration market share in the European Union in July. BYD, on the other hand, captured 1.1% of the market, the report found.

More specifically, Tesla sold 6,600 vehicles compared to BYD’s 9,698.

In both the U.K. and Germany, Tesla sales dropped in July while BYD’s surged.

A closer look at E.U. car sales from both electric vehicle companies from January to July show BYD’s rising success and Tesla’s obvious decline.

During this time frame, Tesla sold 77,446 cars and BYD sold 58,434. Although year-to-date Tesla has sold more vehicles than its competitor, BYD’s sales have increased 251.3% compared to the same time period last year, while Tesla’s sales have dropped 43.5%.

Battery-electric cars made up 15.6% of the E.U. market share for July year-to-date. The association said this is “still far from where it needs to be at this point in the transition,” although it's up from 12.5% in July 2024. Sales of these vehicles climbed about 39% year-over-year in July.

“Hybrid-electric models continue to grow, retaining their place as the most popular power type amongst buyers,” the ACEA said.

Hybrid-electric cars made up 34.7% of the market year-to-date through July.