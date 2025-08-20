6 things holding your electric car together The battery under the hood isn’t the only thing supporting your electric car — these key structural components keep your EV moving safely

From the Ford F-150 Lightning to the BMW i3, electric vehicles are here to stay on dealership lots. Manufacturers introduce new models and upgrades each year to entice buyers and phase out previous generations.

EVs were once a niche market, but they’ve steadily increased their presence. Experts say the market share of EVs climbed by 25% in 2024, with 3.5 million units sold. Electric cars are closing in on their internal combustion (IC) counterparts as automakers and policymakers adopt sustainable policies.

While EVs and IC cars look similar from the outside, their internal makeup differs. Electric cars are generally heavier than gas-powered vehicles because of the battery. This sizable component stores energy and gives you enough power to drive safely.

The differences are most evident under the hood, where the engines are absent in EVs. Therefore, you don’t need oil changes, spark plugs, or exhaust systems. Instead, you get battery packs, an electric motor, and power inverters. These parts are EV exclusives you won’t find in a typical gas-powered car.

While battery packs are essential, there are unsung heroes you can thank for keeping your EV running. For example, the battery management system monitors the component’s health and temperature to ensure efficient operations. It’s the brains of the operations, letting EVs reach and maintain 300-mile ranges for long road trips.

Another underappreciated hero is the DC-DC converter, which you’ll usually find with the onboard charger near the battery pack. This component gives life to your infotainment system by converting high-voltage power to low-voltage energy. Properly functioning DC-DC converters provide electricity for lights, power locks, and windshield wipers.

You might not think about these internal parts, but EVs wouldn’t run without them. Here are six more components holding your electric car together.