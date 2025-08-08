Why 6 top Tesla leaders have departed over the past 2 years Tesla has struggled to keep top talent at the company over the last two years as it battles declining sales and a tarnishing brand

Tesla hasn’t been short of problems lately.

Just in the last few months, Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla has reported declining sales and bleak second-quarter earnings, been sued by shareholders over its robotaxi claims, found liable in a fatal Autopilot crash and ordered to pay $300 million in damages, launched robotaxis that violated traffic laws, and more. Plus, Musk’s rocky on-again-off-again relationship with President Donald Trump hasn’t helped.

Tesla’s many woes have caused its brand to face public backlash and its stock to dip, dropping nearly 13% this year.

And on top of the EV company’s compiling issues, it has a talent retention problem. Over the last two years alone, six top leaders have departed from Tesla.

On Thursday, news broke that Pete Bannon, Tesla’s leader for its Dojo team, is leaving the company, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. On top of Bannon leaving, the outlet reported that Musk ordered the company’s Dojo operations, which was Tesla’s in-house supercomputer program, to be shut down and the team to be moved to other areas of the company.

Hours after Bloomberg’s report, Musk took to his social media site X to essentially confirm the reporting, saying “it doesn’t make sense for Tesla to divide its resources and scale two quite different AI chip designs” adding that “all effort” is focused on Tesla’s “AI5, AI6 and subsequent chips.”

Bannon had been at the company since joining as a director in 2016. Before that, he worked at Apple. It doesn’t appear Bannon has made any public comment regarding his exit from Tesla.



Check out the five other top leaders who have left the company in the last two years.



—William Gavin and Diego Lasarte contributed to this article.