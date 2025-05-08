President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press during a Cabinet Meeting at the White House on July 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images).

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he's pursuing a 50% tariff on copper, moving ahead with additional import taxes. He also hinted at a triple-digit import tax on pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Trump hinted at more tariffs coming for semiconductors. For pharmaceutical products, he suggested that pharma manufacturers will have up to 18 months to build a new U.S. supply chain and avert a tariff that might total 200%.

"We’re going to give people about a year, a year and a half, to come in," Trump said during a White House cabinet meeting. "We'll give them a certain period of time to get their act together."

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration has ongoing Section 301 investigations into copper, pharmaceuticals, and lumber, among other goods. That sets in motion another barrage of tariffs under a fortified legal basis if the national security probe from the Commerce Department finds an "unjustifiable" act threatening the U.S. economy. The so-called sectoral tariffs are separate from the levies that Trump plans to impose on trading partners on August 1 if efforts at broader trade deals falter.

This comes after the Trump administration sent 14 letters on Tuesday to trade partners that threatened to reimpose tariffs on South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and others on August 1 if they don't strike a trade deal that's deemed favorable to the U.S. before then.

After offering mixed signals on a possible deadline extension, Trump doubled down on the date.

“There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change,” Trump posted Tuesday morning on Truth Social, the social media website he owns.