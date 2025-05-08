President Donald Trump said this week he doesn’t think the U.S. will strike a trade deal with Japan anytime soon, adding uncertainty to already tense negotiations ahead of next week’s tariff deadline.

“I doubt it with Japan” Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, Trump said, “We’ve dealt with Japan. I’m not sure if we’re gonna make a deal, I doubt it, with Japan.” He accused the country of being “spoiled” after decades of what he described as unfair trade practices against the U.S, CNN reported.

Trump’s comments come just days before the July 9 expiration of his administration’s 90-day pause on new tariffs. If no deal is reached, Japanese exports could again face steep duties, adding to the 24% levy imposed in April when Trump launched his global tariff offensive before pausing it for negotiations.

Rice and cars at the center of the spat The president repeated his claim that Japan refuses to buy American rice, despite official data showing otherwise. Last year, Japan purchased $298 million worth of U.S. rice, and between January and April of this year, it imported $114 million.

Trump also took aim at Japanese auto imports, claiming the country hasn’t bought a single American car in 10 years. However, Japan imported 16,707 U.S.-made vehicles last year, according to the Japan Automobile Importers Association.

“They won’t take any cars, but they’ll sell millions,” Trump said, adding that his administration would soon send Japan a letter setting tariffs at “30%, 35% or whatever the number is that we determine.”

Japanese officials remain tight-lipped Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki said Wednesday that trade talks with the U.S. are ongoing but declined to comment on Trump’s statements. “Japan will continue to engage vigorously in sincere and honest discussions toward the realization of an agreement that will benefit both Japan and the United States,” he said.

Japanese negotiators have visited Washington multiple times in recent weeks, hoping to reach a deal that would ease tariffs on cars, a critical part of the Japanese economy. But talks remain stalled, with Trump refusing to budge on his 25% tariff on auto imports.

Vietnam strikes a deal with the U.S. While Japan remains at an impasse with the U.S., Vietnam managed to strike a trade deal with the Trump administration this week. On Wednesday, Trump announced on Truth Social that the U.S. reached an agreement with Vietnam ahead of the July 9 tariff deadline.

Under the deal, Vietnamese exports to the U.S. will face a 20% tariff, double the current minimum rate, while “transshipping” will be hit with a 40% tariff. Transshipping generally refers to goods routed through another country before arriving in the U.S.

In return, Trump claimed Vietnam would open its markets completely to American products, allowing them to enter at zero tariffs. It remains unclear if Vietnam has formally agreed to these terms. Vietnam’s state-run media described the agreement as a framework after General Secretary Tô Lâm spoke with Trump by phone to finalize details.

News of the deal sent shares of companies heavily reliant on Vietnamese production, like Nike and Columbia Sportswear, higher on Wednesday. The broader markets also ticked up following the announcement.

Deal unlikely before tariff pause ends As the July 9 deadline approaches, Trump has shown little interest in extending the pause, saying Tuesday, “I’m not thinking about a pause.” His administration’s initial goal was to reach 90 deals in 90 days. So far, only agreements with China and the United Kingdom have been announced.

Japan, meanwhile, continues to seek an agreement to avoid steep new duties that could further strain its export-driven economy. Whether that happens before next week’s deadline remains in serious doubt.