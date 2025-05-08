Voters who cast their ballots for President Donald Trump in November’s election are now likelier to say that he is more responsible for the current economy than former President Joe Biden, a new poll finds.

The survey conducted by YouGov from June 17 to 20 for The Wall Street Journal found that 46% of Trump voters said he is more responsible for the current economy while 34% said Biden is more responsible. A prior YouGov survey found Trump voters were more likely to select Biden as responsible for the current economy, according to The Journal.

On the other hand, voters who cast their ballot for former Vice President Kamala Harris have continually selected President Trump as responsible for the current economy since YouGov began surveying Americans on the topic in March, The Journal says.

Even though Trump voters are shifting responsibility to the sitting president, their feelings on the matter aren’t necessarily negative. A YouGov poll from late June found that about 84% of Trump voters approved of how the president has handled jobs and the economy.

Since Trump returned to office, he has focused his economic policy efforts on expanding tariffs, which are raising prices for consumers. Plus, Congress passed Trump’s expansive domestic policy bill on Thursday that includes major tax and funding cuts, including to programs such as Medicaid. A shaky job market and an ongoing publicity war with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have also defined the economy under the second Trump administration.

In total, YouGov's latest poll found that 55% of voters surveyed think President Trump is more responsible for the current economy than Biden.

The survey polled more than 1,000 people.