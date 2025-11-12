A mortgage is a type of loan used to purchase real estate. Although business owners can get mortgages for commercial properties, it's more common for consumers to use mortgage funds to buy homes.

The type of mortgage you have can affect your monthly payment, interest costs, and overall financial flexibility, so it's important to research your options carefully.

With so many consumers wondering if interest rates are going to drop, now is the perfect time to learn more about the types of mortgages available. On the following slides, you'll find a list of common mortgage types that will help you understand their features and decide which one is the right fit for your needs.

Fixed-rate mortgages Jakub Żerdzicki via Unsplash A fixed-rate mortgage has the same interest rate for the life of the loan, typically 15 to 30 years.

Pros: With a fixed rate, you never have to worry about your payment increasing suddenly. You'll pay the same amount every month, making it easier to budget for your mortgage payments.

Ideal for: Fixed-rate mortgages are ideal for buyers who value stability or plan to stay in their homes for a long time. Adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) An ARM has an interest rate that can change during the loan term. For example, a 5/1 ARM has a fixed rate for the first five years, and then the rate adjusts annually every year thereafter.

Pros: ARMs typically have lower initial interest rates than fixed-rate mortgages. It's also possible to save money if interest rates remain low.

Ideal for: Consider getting an ARM if you plan to sell your home or refinance your loan before the rate adjusts. FHA (Federal Housing Administration) loans An FHA loan is a government-backed mortgage with flexible credit requirements. This type of mortgage also requires a smaller down payment than a conventional loan.

Pros: Thanks to the flexible credit requirements, it's easier to qualify for an FHA loan than most other types of mortgages. The FHA also requires down payments as low as 3.5% of the home's purchase price.

Ideal for: FHA loans are ideal for first-time buyers and buyers with low credit scores who can't meet the requirements for other types of loans. VA (Veterans Affairs) loans VA loans are mortgages backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs. They require no down payment and no private mortgage insurance, making it easier for veterans to afford homeownership.

Pros: VA loans have favorable terms, including no down payment and no PMI. The Department of Veterans Affairs also has multiple loan types, such as purchase loans and refinance loans, to suit varying needs.

Ideal for: Consider applying for a VA loan if you're an eligible veteran or member of the military. USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) loans The U.S. Department of Agriculture guarantees home loans for rural and suburban homebuyers who meet strict income and location criteria.

Pros: USDA loans require no down payment and come with low interest rates, making them more accessible to buyers who can't qualify for conventional mortgages. These loans also have flexible credit requirements.

Ideal for: You might benefit from a USDA loan if you're planning to buy a home in an eligible rural area and have a household income that falls below the program limit. Jumbo loans A jumbo mortgage is a home loan that exceeds the conforming limits (the maximum loan amounts) set by Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac.

Pros: Jumbo loans make it easier to purchase luxury homes and homes in cities with high costs of living. High costs of living often translate into high home prices, making it difficult for some buyers to qualify for conventional loans.

Ideal for: This type of loan is ideal if you need a loan that exceeds the conforming limits set by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.