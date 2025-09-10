Uber passengers will be able to travel by helicopter and seaplane as early as next year.

In a new partnership with Joby Aviation, Uber plans to integrate Blade’s air passenger services, which include flights by helicopter and seaplane, into its app as early as 2026, Joby announced Wednesday. Seaplanes take off from and land on water.

Joby, a company developing an electric air taxi, added that when the services are implemented into Uber’s app, users will be able to book Blade flights through the app.

When asked by Quartz about the cost of flights and areas where passengers will be able to book flights, Uber said it will share more details closer to the launch of the new service.

Currently, Blade lets passengers book flights by-the-seat on already scheduled flights or charter a flight anywhere in the world, according to its website.

Within the U.S., Blade offers its passenger services in the New York City area, including in the Hamptons. It has flight routes from NYC to South Florida and Aspen. Based on its website, it appears Blade also offers flights from South Florida, the Los Angeles area, Santa Monica, and Las Vegas.

In 2024, Blade flew more than 50,000 passengers in the New York City area and in Southern Europe, according to the announcement.

Joby acquired Blade’s passenger business less than two weeks ago in an announcement made on Aug. 29. And in 2021, Joby acquired Uber Elevate, its aerial ridesharing division started in 2016.

"Since Uber’s earliest days, we’ve believed in the power of advanced air mobility to deliver safe, quiet, and sustainable transportation to cities around the world,” Andrew Macdonald, President and COO of Uber, said in the release. “By harnessing the scale of the Uber platform and partnering with Joby, the industry leader in advanced air mobility, we’re excited to bring our customers the next generation of travel."

As of noon ET Wednesday, Joby’s stock was up about 2% on the day while Uber’s stock was down about 1%.