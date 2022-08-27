Unjust Desserts

Hi Quartz members,

What is the purpose of companies?

For the last half-century, businesspeople have had an easy answer, handed to them gift-wrapped back in 1970 by Milton Friedman. The purpose of a company, the economist wrote, was to make money for its shareholders. If it did that, like a shark focused on hunting, it would be working efficiently, totally focused on the one thing it was made to do.

But like so many of the certainties of capitalism—”healthy economies are those that grow”; “striving for success is the goal of every worker”—this definition is being called increasingly into question. Now the heads of companies, from BlackRock in finance to Danone in food, are calling on business to help solve some of the modern world’s biggest problems: climate change, inequality, and intractable poverty.

There’s a problem, though. It’s easy to make peripheral changes to a business model, and hard to make big ones. What about when principle curbs profit, gets a company criticized in valued markets, or sours shareholders it wants to keep sweet?

This week saw a particularly stark example of purpose meeting what might be termed practicality—and losing. The company in question: Ben & Jerry’s, the “mission-driven” ice cream company that was bought by Unilever in 2000, but that retains an independent board. A federal judge ruled against Ben & Jerry’s, refusing to grant an injunction against the sale of the franchise’s ice cream business in Israel.

It was a test case: Could a small subsidiary really stand up to the might of its parent? The answer appears to be: No. The halo that Unilever has been polishing through its acquisition of “ethical” brands has been tarnished as a result. When push comes to shove, it appears, principles lose out to profit. All those other smaller, mission-driven companies building their businesses will be watching and wondering: In the future, will they be able to sell, without selling out?

THE BACKSTORY

In July 2021, Ben & Jerry’s announced it would stop selling ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The decision, they were careful to note, was not a protest against Israel per se—in other areas of the country, the dessert would still be available. The founders of Ben & Jerry’s are Jewish, they noted, and do not believe their protest to be antisemitic.

Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s parent, came in for criticism from Israel, where it sells many other products, and from some shareholders. A year after Ben & Jerry’s took its position, Unilever announced that, to get around the problem, it was selling Ben & Jerry’s in Israel to the local distributor, which would market it in exactly the same way as before, save for a change to Arabic and Hebrew names.

This past July, Ben & Jerry’s filed a suit to stop as much of the sale as possible. (Much was already complete.) The pay of the ice cream maker’s independent board was frozen in retaliation, its lawyers said. Out-of-court mediation collapsed. This week, a New York judge rejected Ben & Jerry’s suit, saying it hadn’t proved either that it had suffered “irreparable harm” or that its customers would be “confused.”

FLAVOR BOMBS

Ben & Jerry’s frequently expresses its politics in the form of limited-edition ice creams. Here’s a look at some its flavorful forays into social and environmental causes over the years:

🐒“Rainforest Crunch” (1988): Meant to support indigenous nut cooperatives and protect the Amazon rainforest; famously fails to deliver on its political premise.

🇺🇸 “Yes Pecan!” (2009): Proceeds from “Yes Pecan!”—a pun on Barack Obama’s campaign tagline—go to the Common Cause Education Fund, which encourages US citizens to participate in politics.

🌎 “Save our Swirled” (2015): The “Save Our Swirled” flavor supports climate change action at the Paris Agreement talks that year.

🙅‍♀️ “Pecan Resist” (2018): “Pecan Resist” protests the impact of US president Donald Trump’s policies on women, immigrants, people of color, and the environment.



✊🏿 “Change the Whirled” (2021): Football player and racial equality activist Colin Kaepernick helps create the vegan flavor “Change the Whirled.”

☕ “Change is Brewing” (2021): The “Change Is Brewing” flavor features coffee, brownies, and art by Black-owned businesses in support of US representative Cori Bush’s legislation for police reform.

🍫 “Chocolatey Love A-fair” (coming in 2023): A new flavor created in partnership with chocolate company Tony’s Chocolonely, to promote the “mission to end modern slavery in cocoa farming.”

BUSINESS AS UNUSUAL

Unilever is not the only multinational company to do business in the Israeli settlements. In 2020, the United Nations Human Rights Office created a list of 112 firms operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including US-based companies Airbnb, Expedia, General Mills, Motorola, and TripAdvisor.

Airbnb had actually announced, back in 2018, that it would stop listing properties located in the settlements. The following year, facing an onslaught of lawsuits in the wake of the decision, it reversed course. The company said it will not profit from the listings, donating proceeds to humanitarian aid organizations.

Amnesty International has criticized Airbnb, Expedia, and TripAdvisor for legitimizing human rights violations by supporting tourism in the settlements.

General Mills, meanwhile, sold its majority stake in the Pillsbury dough factory based in the West Bank this past June. The decision followed a boycott of Pillsbury products, which was supported by some members of the Pillsbury family.

ONE 🪖 THING

Another prong of Ben & Jerry’s politics, over the years, has been its staunch criticism of NATO’s expansion in Eastern Europe—a position the ice cream company maintained even earlier this year, after Russia invaded Ukraine. Ben Cohen, one of the eponymous co-founders, once took out a full-page New York Times ad, accusing US defense contractors of lobbying hard for a NATO expansion that was really a “$60 billion boondoggle.” For NATO to push up so aggressively against Russia, Cohen said in an interview, was akin to Ben & Jerry’s trying to drive Haagen-Dazs out of business—even if Haagen-Dazs stopped selling ice cream and started selling hot dogs instead.

