The U.S. and EU start formalizing their sweeping trade deal
The U.S. and the E.U. announced details for the trade deal last month that establishes a 15% tariff on most European imports into the United States.
U.S. President Donald Trump and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland, July 2025. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
The U.S. and European Union took the first step to formalize their trade deal on Thursday, releasing a framework that eventually paves the way to a legally-enforceable agreement.
The U.S. and the 27-member bloc of the E.U. announced a trade deal last month that establishes a 15% tariff on most European products imported by the United States. The E.U. is the largest U.S. trade partner with trade between them totaling $1.5 trillion last year, per federal data.
European automakers, though, will have to grapple with a higher 27.5% duty. That's an existing import tax that won't be scaled back until the E.U. relaxes other tariffs on industrial and agricultural goods from the U.S.
E.U. pharmaceutical companies are likely breathing a sigh of relief, as the framework locks in a 15% tariff for U.S. imports and averts higher duties. President Donald Trump has teased a supersized tariff of up to 200% on pharmaceutical products that would gradually kick in. It's not clear when that could be rolled out.
Under the deal, the E.U. has also committed to purchasing $750 billion worth of U.S. natural gas and oil through 2028, along with $40 billion worth of U.S.-produced semiconductors.
One possible future source of contention is a proposed investment fund that the Trump administration has strongly sought from the E.U., in addition to other trade partners. The current framework says that European companies are "expected to invest" $600 billion in the U.S., even though the E.U. has no mechanism to compel that enormous amount of private-sector spending.
Still, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the E.U. commission, praised the agreement as one that establishes predictability, stability, and security for the E.U. "This EU-US trade deal delivers for our citizens & companies, and strengthens transatlantic relations," she said in a social media post.