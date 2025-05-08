Payload Logo
The 10 states where people live the longest lives in America

The typical life expectancy can vary widely from state to state, making your home address more influential than you might think

ByBen Kesslen

Living a longer life is a goal on many people's minds, and while supplements and fitness routines often take center stage, one key factor is commonly overlooked: where you live. The typical life expectancy can vary widely from state to state, making your home address more influential than you might think.

Using data from the National Vital Statistics System, Caring.com ranked the states with the highest average annual life expectancies from birth.

Continue reading to see the 10 states where people live the longest.

#10: California — 78.3 years old

#9: Vermont — 78.4 years old

TIE — #7: Rhode Island — 78.5 years old

TIE — #7: New Hampshire — 78.5 years old

#6: Minnesota — 78.8 years old

TIE — #4: New York — 79 years old

TIE — #4: New Jersey — 79 years old

#3: Connecticut — 79.2 years old

#2: Massachusetts — 79.6 years old

#1: Hawaii — 79.9 years old

