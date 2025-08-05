The U.S. trade deficit with China dropped in June by billions of dollars as President Donald Trump’s tariffs took full effect, new data released Tuesday showed.

June data showed the U.S. deficit with China fell by $4.6 billion to $9.4 billion, according to a release from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Exports increased by $3.1 billion to $10.1 billion and imports decreased by $1.4 billion to $19.4 billion.

Currently, the U.S. has a 30% tariff on Chinese imports in place while China has kept a 10% tax on U.S. imports.

However, the U.S. and China are trying to negotiate a new trade deal. Recent trade talks between the two countries wrapped up in Stockholm last week following a two-day meeting, and both negotiating teams appeared to be closing in on a second truce to prevent steeper tariffs from snapping back on August 12.

China is far from the only country seeing seeing a new trade reality due to tariffs. The new data showed that the U.S. trade deficit with Ireland decreased by $6.5 billion to $5.3 billion. Trade with Switzerland changed in June from being in a surplus to a deficit of less than $0.1 billion.

The U.S. also is in a trade deficit for the month with Mexico and Vietnam at a whopping $16.3 billion and $16.2 billion, respectively, as well as with Taiwan, the E.U., Japan, South Korea, India, and more.

President Trump set a tariff rate with Mexico at 25% on most exports and Vietnam at 20%.

Overall, the U.S. trade deficit dropped $11.5 billion from $71.1 billion in May to $60.2 billion in June, diminishing by 16% and reaching a new low since September 2023.

Imports dropped in June by $12.8 billion compared to May while exports dropped by $1.3 billion. The goods deficit for the month decreased by $11.4 billion and the services surplus increased by $0.1 billion.

Year-over-year, the U.S. trade deficit rose about 38%, or $161.5 billion. Exports increased about 5% and imports rose about 12%.

—Joseph Zeballos-Roig contributed to this article.