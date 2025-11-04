Logo
Veterans Day 2025 deals: 8 chains offering free food

Many restaurants are offering free meals to veterans and active-duty military members

ByBen Kesslen

It’s Veterans Day, and many stores and restaurants are offering discounts and deals to those who served as a way to say thanks.

Here’s a list of some major chains where veterans and active duty military members can get free meals on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Applebee's

Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor / Getty Images

Applebee’s is offering veterans and active duty military members a free meal from a limited menu. The offer is only good for dine-in meals.

Chili's

sanfel / Getty Images

Chili’s is offering veterans and active duty military members a free, dine-in meal on Tuesday from select menu items at participating restaurants.

Golden Corral

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Starting at 4 pm, Golden Corral is having a Military Appreciation Night, which gives you a free "thank you" meal if you dine in.

In-N-Out

Robert Way / Getty Images

In-N-Out is giving veterans, reserves, National Guard, and active duty military members a free burger, fries, and drink if they show proof of military service on Tuesday.

Olive Garden

Joe Hendrickson / Getty Images

Veterans and active duty military members get a free Olive Garden entree on Veterans Day.

Red Robin

Trevor Srednick / Getty Images

Red Robin is offering a free Red Robin Tavern Burger and a bottomless side to veterans and active-duty military members this Veterans Day.

Starbucks

Atlantide Phototravel / Getty Images

Participating Starbucks are giving veterans, military service, and military spouses a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee.

White Castle

jetcityimage / Getty Images

White Castle is giving veterans and active duty service members a free dine-in meal combo on Tuesday.