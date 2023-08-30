Make business better.™️
Victoria's Secret: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in October, Victoria's Secret expects its results to range from a loss of $1 per share to a loss of 70 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSCO