Hollywood’s video game voice and motion-capture actors have officially secured new AI protections after nearly a year of striking. On Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA announced that members ratified a new contract with major video game studios, marking a shift in how AI will be used in the gaming industry.

The deal covers studios including Activision Productions, Electronic Arts, Disney Character Voices, Insomniac Games, WB Games, and several others. Effective immediately, it ends a strike that had already been suspended pending final member approval.

The new contract, which was approved by 95% of voting union members, includes requirements for consent and disclosure whenever AI is used to create digital replicas of performers. It also grants actors the ability to suspend consent if there’s a strike, ensuring studios can’t generate new material from their likenesses without approval.

“This deal achieves important progress around AI protections, and progress is the name of the game,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a statement celebrating the ratification.

In addition to AI guardrails, the agreement includes improved safety measures for motion-capture performers, such as requiring medics on set during high-risk scenes. Performers will also see a compounded pay increase of 15.17% upon ratification, with an additional 3% raise each year through 2027.

The fight for AI protections echoes broader Hollywood tensions over artificial intelligence. Last year, writers and screen actors both went on strike over concerns about AI’s potential to replace jobs and use people’s likenesses without permission. Video game performers carried that momentum into their own negotiations.

Meanwhile, Congress is currently considering the NO FAKES Act. The bipartisan bill would make it illegal to create AI replicas of someone’s voice or likeness without permission. The legislation has gained support from SAG-AFTRA, the Motion Picture Association, The Recording Academy, and Disney.