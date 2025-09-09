The Bureau of Labor Statistics just published its annual benchmark revision on Tuesday morning. While few analysts expected good news, the revision is substantially larger than expected, and lands at a moment of widespread political and economic turmoil.

Economists broadly expected the agency to report that the U.S. added about 700,000 fewer jobs from March 2024 to March 2025 than earlier believed. Instead, the figure was revised down by 911,000.

The immediate reaction? Stock futures had pointed to a strong open on Tuesday morning, but the bigger-than-expected revision encouraged more moderate, sideways moves, at least on announcement.

More importantly, the markdown is big enough to reshape the larger picture of the labor market over the last year. It also intensifies the sense of stagflation now taking hold: slowing job growth alongside rising inflation. Consumer prices for August are due on Thursday and are expected to show another uptick, too.

White House campaign against the BLS Meanwhile, the White House has already been rattled by last Friday’s weak jobs report, which showed just 22,000 new positions in August, with nearly all of the growth coming from healthcare and support services. Outside those segments, job creation has essentially flatlined this year — while dark clouds loom over the healthcare field as Medicaid cuts are set to kick in October 1, resulting from the “Big Beautiful Bill” passed in July. In other words, if the growth from healthcare disappears, growth may disappear altogether.

President Donald Trump has railed against BLS data specifically in recent months as a broad slowdown in jobs growth appeared to take hold. In early August, he dismissed a similar routine revision of BLS figures as a “SCAM” and then fired the agency’s commissioner.

Even as experts argue the agency’s processes allow little chance for such meddling, Trump’s allies are likely to argue that the large revision is evidence that the bureaucracy has been cooking the numbers, or failing that, to shift blame for the slowdown onto former President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has gone further, promising a coming “jobs boom” once Trump’s corporate investment agenda kicks in.

Weakening confidence in the job market The BLS revision also comes at a time of weakening confidence among workers. A New York Fed survey released Monday showed that confidence in finding a new job after losing one fell to 44.9%, the lowest in the survey’s history dating back to 2013.

Expectations that the unemployment rate will be higher a year from now also ticked up. Among white-collar professions, layoffs appear to be accelerating, and many workers are “job-hugging,” reluctant to leave positions in a market that no longer feels favorable.

What Wall Street wants Investors are hoping the large revision will inspire the Fed to begin cutting rates at its meeting later this month, perhaps even towards a half-point “jumbo” cut. Current expectations, however, point to a more modest cut of 25 bps.