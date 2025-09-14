Week One of the 2025-2026 NFL season had more than a few surprises. After going 15-2 last season, the Detroit Lions turned in a dismal performance against the Packers. The Los Angeles Chargers gave a commanding performance in Brazil against the Chiefs. And the Buffalo Bills came back from a 34-19 deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Ravens in a game that could be hard to top this season in terms of sheer excitement.

Now it's on to week two, though, when squads start to settle down and focus on the work ahead if they want to make it to the post season. For fans, it's the start of long road as well. And whether you'll be at a sports bar, on your couch or on the go, there are plenty of ways to watch the action.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? What channels are airing the games? You've got plenty of games to pick from this week. The home team is listed second.

Sunday, Sept. 14 New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, Sept. 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans, 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Can I watch NFL games for free over the air? The majority of this weekend's schedule will be broadcast over traditional networks, meaning they're free to watch if you have a TV. The best way to watch those games is with a good HD antenna. Be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home to find the most reliable signal.

Can I stream 2025-2026 NFL games live online if I don't have a cable subscription? Sometimes yes, sometimes no, depending on whether you're a new subscriber. There are plenty of options, though.

Peacock NBC’s streaming service offers access to all upcoming Sunday night matchups. You'll pay an $8 or $14 monthly charge or $80 for an annual plan. (The service has recently done away with its free trial.)

Disney+ Disney's bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ does not offer a free trial either, meaning you'll need to pay $17 per month for all three combined (or $30 per month for no ads on Hulu and Disney+).

Hulu with Live TV This service is going away soon, but at the moment it's still accepting new members, who will pay $83 per month (with ads) or $95 per month without ads.

YouTube TV After a free trial, monthly charges of $83 will kick in.

Sling TV The seven-day trial on this service is no more, but Dish is offering a Day Pass, giving you 24-hours of Live TV for $5. Sports fans can opt for the lower-tiered "Orange" plan, which costs $46 per month. Adding the "Blue" plan, which gives you more sports options, takes that monthly cost to $61 per month.

DirecTV Stream The streaming arm of DirecTV costs $85 per month and more after the free trial expires. (If you want the package with NFL Network, brace for a $90 monthly bill.)

Fubo TV Like Hulu, this standalone app is going away. For now, though, you can take advantage of a seven-day trial, after which you'll be looking at monthly charges of $85 and up.

Can I watch this week's NFL games on Amazon? Amazon is the home of Thursday Night Football, but you generally won't be able to watch games on any other day. The exception to that is on Black Friday and Christmas Day, when it hosts a streaming-exclusive game. It will also be the home of a wild card playoff game on either Jan. 10 or 11.